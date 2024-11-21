MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced in September, the United States has pledged another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to Ukraine to help them defend against Russia's increasing attacks.This additional assistance, provided under previously exercised Presidential Drawdown Authority from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $275 million.The package includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, mortar and artillery rounds and unmanned aerial systems to meet critical battlefield needs as Russia's war against ukraine passed 1000 days.In previewing the White House announcement of the latest round of the U.S. assistance, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin underscored the importance of continuing to support Ukraine.'The largest military in Europe invaded its neighbor, who had a much smaller inventory, much less capability, and 1,000 days later they've yet to be successful,' he said. 'This war has gone on for 1,000 days and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has failed in every case to achieve any sort of strategic objective.'The assistance also comes with new urgency as Russia leans on thousands of North Korean troops to fill out its ranks.Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said earlier this week that nearly 11,000 North Korean troops have moved into Russia's Kursk Region.The latest round of aid comes from the more than $5 billion in remaining presidential drawdown authority funds authorized by Congress.Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week expressed concern that his country 'will lose' the war against Russia if Washington stops its military aid, an apparent reference to the incoming Trump administration's expected change in policy on arming Kyiv.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX