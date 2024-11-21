BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin announced the Government of Romania confirmed its intent to procure 32 Lockheed Martin 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance through a U.S. government Foreign Military Sale. Lockheed Martin said the Romania Air Force's F-35s will integrate seamlessly with existing F-16 fleets. Last year, Lockheed Martin and the governments of Romania and the Netherlands established the European F-16 Training Center in Romania.'For nearly 30 years, Romania and Lockheed Martin have been defense and security partners,' said Bridget Lauderdale, vice president and general manager, F-35 Lightning II Program, Lockheed Martin.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX