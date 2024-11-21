BlackBerry AtHoc "In Process" Finalization for FedRAMP High Authorization

Once approved, BlackBerry AtHoc will be the first critical event management solution to achieve FedRAMP High Authorization

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced that BlackBerry AtHoc® is listed as "In Process" to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization status from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB). Once approved, BlackBerry AtHoc will be the first critical event management (CEM) solution to be authorized for FedRAMP High.

BlackBerry AtHoc is an interoperable CEM system that is trusted by organizations and used by over 75% of U.S. federal government agencies for crisis communications and incident response. Users can quickly activate incident response plans for critical events, capture real-time information, immediately account for all users and rapidly deploy secure communication to specified groups. For any company or government agency looking at CEM solutions, BlackBerry AtHoc meets the most rigorous security and compliance standards.

FedRAMP High authorization was introduced to secure the government's most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments, including data that involves the protection of life. It is reserved for the protection of data where the loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability could be expected to have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect on organizational operations, organizational assets, or individuals. This includes law enforcement and emergency services systems, financial systems, health systems.

"Achieving FedRAMP High authorization is a significant milestone for BlackBerry AtHoc, further validating our commitment to delivering the most secure and compliant critical communications solutions for our customers," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "This designation positions BlackBerry AtHoc as the premiere choice for organizations that request the highest levels of security, privacy, and operational flexibility. As BlackBerry's heritage is rooted in secure communications, we're proud to continue being an industry leader."

FedRAMP High authorization denotes that BlackBerry AtHoc delivers the highest level of security and privacy for critical communications. This designation follows several new product features to enhance its capabilities including:

Dynamic Operational Management : Designed to address the complexities of a "super enterprise," enabling organizations to seamlessly accommodate various operational models-centralized, hierarchical, federated, or hybrid. Flexible management across diverse units and locations becomes more efficient by granting operators precise, need-based access. The result is streamlined operations, stronger security, and scalability to meet the demands of any framework.

Enhanced Geofencing: Virtual boundaries enhance safety and situational awareness by tracking when users enter, dwell, or exit specific zones. This capability is ideal for remote and field workers, offering real-time accountability and protection while addressing the unique challenges of isolated or high-risk environments and helping to ensure compliance in regulated industries.

"Following Executive Order 14028, organizations are increasingly concerned with compliance as cybersecurity regulation continues to be a federal priority," said Dubhe Beinhorn, Vice President of Federal Sales and Customer Success, BlackBerry AtHoc. "FedRAMP High authorization will render AtHoc customers the ability to increase security and compliance. As the cybersecurity landscape shifts, and data privacy and cloud security become a greater industry focus, BlackBerry AtHoc will be at the forefront of our customers' needs."

Existing BlackBerry AtHoc customers who currently use AtHoc authorized with FedRAMP Moderate will have the option to upgrade to FedRAMP High once final authorization is achieved.

To learn more about BlackBerry AtHoc, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on accesswire.com