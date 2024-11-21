The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group Announces New Product, MOOLA Pay, a Mastercard Pre-Paid Card Providing Banking Services to the Unbanked and Underbanked Community

MOOLA Pay Card to Launch in First Quarter, 2025, Developed to Meet the Unique Needs of the Underbanked and Unbanked

The OLB Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:OLB), a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise, announced today the introduction of MOOLA Pay through MOOLA Cloud moolacloud.com , an innovative and proprietary solution for the unbanked and under banked consumer sector serviced by bodegas and convenience stores in the region. With a scheduled market launch in the First Quarter of 2025, OLB Group will dramatically expand its merchant services offerings.

Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB Group, said, "After an extensive development process, we are extremely excited to launch MOOLA Pay planned in the First Quarter, 2025. The new services and features are not only for mobile services and downloadable gift cards, but also for mobile Top-Up to a Point of Banking (POB) terminal."

Patrick Smith, VP Finance of OLB Group, added "With a distribution network of31,600 convenient stores and bodegas in the United States for MOOLA Pay, we look forward to a rapid rollout after launch."

Services for Bodega Customers include:

Prepaid Mastercard

Virtual and physical payment capability

Virtual Wallet with multiple payment and loyalty capabilities by FDIC insured Bank

Bill payments for services including utilities of over 30,000 utility and service companies nation-wide.

Option for multiple cards issued for same account

Cross Border payments paid through the card of family members

Rewards, coupons and discount on mobile services, including pre-paid cell phone plans

Enables cardholders to reload money from OLB's authorized locations

Instant alerts on discounts and promotions

Peer-to-Peer money transfers

Remote deposit of paychecks

Cash deposit to prepaid card

Card enrollment Online - In store - on Mobile

Tap & Pay anywhere with Virtual Wallet

Services include For Bodegas Owners

Prepaid business cards for owners by MOOLA Pay

Transfer funds from account to account and load cash to the MOOLA Pay card

Point of Sale (POS) system syncs with the prepaid cards of the consumers

POS includes inventory management

Offering state-of-art kiosks in selected locations

About OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to merchants in all 50 states. In addition, through its ownership of the MOOLA Cloud and Black 011 platform, OLB Group can provide its services to an additional network of 31,600 convenient stores and bodegas in the United States. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power.

