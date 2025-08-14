The OLB Group, Inc.: DMint, Inc., a Subsidiary of OLB Group, Inc. will refile its S-1 with Financials from Q2 2025, Paving the Way for Nasdaq Clearance

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / DMINT, Inc., ("DMint" and the "Company") a wholly owned subsidiary of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a technology-driven digital asset mining company, today announced its intention to refile its Form S-1 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to include audited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will subsequently request the SEC to declare the registration statement effective.

Following SEC effectiveness subject to the SEC's discretion, DMint plans to complete the remaining steps in its Nasdaq Capital Market listing process, which the Company expects to consist of addressing a limited number of final comments. In response to shareholder inquiries regarding the spin-off and related corporate actions, DMint also provided an update on the anticipated timeline and expected stockholder benefits.

Shareholder Record Date and Stockholder Benefits

Upon Nasdaq clearance subject to the Nasdaq's discretion, DMint intends to set a shareholder record date for its planned distribution, under which each stockholder of record as of the record date is expected to receive pro rata shares in DMint.

The planned distribution is designed to align stockholder interests with the Company's growth strategy and provide direct participation in DMint's future performance.

"Refiling our S-1 with updated financials is an important milestone on our path to the public markets," said Ronny Yakov, Chief Executive Officer of DMint. "We are in the final stages of the process and are focused on completing the remaining Nasdaq review so that we may move forward with our planned Nasdaq listing, establish the record date, and deliver the anticipated distribution to our stockholders."

The timing of the record date, listing, and distribution remains subject to SEC effectiveness, Nasdaq approval, and prevailing market conditions.

Strategic Expansion in Digital Assets

DMint also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the identification and pursuit of a digital asset investment strategy to complement the Company's existing bitcoin mining operations. This initiative is intended to broaden the Company's exposure across the digital asset ecosystem and enhance potential returns for stockholders. DMint expects to provide additional details on target asset classes, risk parameters, and strategic allocation in upcoming communications.

About DMint, Inc.

DMint, Inc. is building a large-scale bitcoin mining operation in the United States with a focus on achieving one of the lowest energy cost profiles in the industry. The Company is expanding its footprint by increasing mining hash rate and infrastructure capacity to drive operating efficiency and scale.

About OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers cloud-based merchant services for a comprehensive digital commerce solution to merchants in all 50 states. In addition, through its ownership of the MOOLA Cloud and Black 011 platform, OLB Group can provide its services to an additional network of 31,600 convenient stores and bodegas in the United States. DMint, a wholly owned subsidiary of OLB Group, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin in a facility in Tennessee utilizing sustainable hydroelectric and solar power.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated refiling of the Form S-1, SEC review and effectiveness, Nasdaq clearance and listing, the expected setting of a shareholder record date, the planned distribution, timing of anticipated events, and the Company's digital asset investment strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the outcome and timing of SEC and Nasdaq processes, market conditions, operational and financial performance, and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. DMint undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire