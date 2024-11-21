Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Nov-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Nov-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.104634
5.065030
5.169664
35765751
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.274706
4.828865
5.103571
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
723897
0.104634
Sub Total 8.A
723897
0.104634%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/11/2024
28/11/2024
Cash
116815
0.016885
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/01/2025
31/01/2025
Cash
465003
0.067213
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/02/2025
19/02/2025
Cash
37803
0.005464
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2025
19/03/2025
Cash
13133571
1.898356
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/05/2025
07/05/2025
Cash
695373
0.100511
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/05/2025
14/05/2025
Cash
2359745
0.341083
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
3191808
0.461351
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2025
19/08/2025
Cash
1516693
0.219226
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2025
08/09/2025
Cash
127000
0.018357
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/09/2025
09/09/2025
Cash
1046098
0.151205
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/09/2025
17/09/2025
Cash
325072
0.046987
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
3732987
0.539574
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
632842
0.091472
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149169
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/10/2025
14/10/2025
Cash
89443
0.012928
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/10/2025
29/10/2025
Cash
3271
0.000473
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
824685
0.119202
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/11/2025
10/11/2025
Cash
1128416
0.163104
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
1155947
0.167083
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
184363
0.026648
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
44733
0.006466
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/12/2025
04/12/2025
Cash
31424
0.004542
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/12/2025
05/12/2025
Cash
61602
0.008904
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2026
05/01/2026
Cash
86374
0.012485
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
1182054
0.170857
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/09/2029
04/09/2029
Cash
146937
0.021239
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/11/2029
02/11/2029
Cash
66927
0.009674
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/11/2029
15/11/2029
Cash
63335
0.009155
Sub Total 8.B2
35041854
5.065030%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5.065027
5.169661%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-Nov-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom