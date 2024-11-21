Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
21.11.2024 15:19 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.104634

5.065030

5.169664

35765751

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.274706

4.828865

5.103571

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B5N0P849

723897

0.104634

Sub Total 8.A

723897

0.104634%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/11/2024

28/11/2024

Cash

116815

0.016885

Cash-settled Equity Swap

31/01/2025

31/01/2025

Cash

465003

0.067213

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/02/2025

19/02/2025

Cash

37803

0.005464

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/03/2025

19/03/2025

Cash

13133571

1.898356

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/05/2025

07/05/2025

Cash

695373

0.100511

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/05/2025

14/05/2025

Cash

2359745

0.341083

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/08/2025

05/08/2025

Cash

3191808

0.461351

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/08/2025

13/08/2025

Cash

1559524

0.225417

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2025

19/08/2025

Cash

1516693

0.219226

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2025

08/09/2025

Cash

127000

0.018357

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/09/2025

09/09/2025

Cash

1046098

0.151205

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/09/2025

17/09/2025

Cash

325072

0.046987

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2025

18/09/2025

Cash

3732987

0.539574

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2025

02/10/2025

Cash

632842

0.091472

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2025

08/10/2025

Cash

1032009

0.149169

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/10/2025

14/10/2025

Cash

89443

0.012928

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/10/2025

29/10/2025

Cash

3271

0.000473

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2025

04/11/2025

Cash

824685

0.119202

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/11/2025

10/11/2025

Cash

1128416

0.163104

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/11/2025

11/11/2025

Cash

1155947

0.167083

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/11/2025

19/11/2025

Cash

184363

0.026648

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2025

03/12/2025

Cash

44733

0.006466

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/12/2025

04/12/2025

Cash

31424

0.004542

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/12/2025

05/12/2025

Cash

61602

0.008904

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/01/2026

05/01/2026

Cash

86374

0.012485

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2028

22/05/2028

Cash

1182054

0.170857

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/09/2029

04/09/2029

Cash

146937

0.021239

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/11/2029

02/11/2029

Cash

66927

0.009674

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/11/2029

15/11/2029

Cash

63335

0.009155

Sub Total 8.B2

35041854

5.065030%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.065027

5.169661%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


