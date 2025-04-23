Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
KENNETH GILMARTIN
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Vesting of nil-cost matching partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and
(ii) Sale of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan to cover tax liabilities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
VESTING SHARES
£NIL
25533.25953
SALE OF SHARES
£0.204743
12792.26305
d)
Aggregated information
VESTING SHARES
SALE OF SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
25533.25953
12792.26305
Aggregated Price:
£NIL
£0.204743
Aggregated Total:
£NIL
2619.126314
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-22
f)
Place of the transaction
VESTING SHARES:
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE OF SHARES:
XLON
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
23 April 2025
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
JENNIFER RICHMOND
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Vesting of nil-cost matching partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and
(ii) Sale of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan to cover tax liabilities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
VESTING SHARES
£NIL
12695.01812
SALE OF SHARES
£0.204743
3771.61611
d)
Aggregated information
VESTING SHARES
SALE OF SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
12695.01812
3771.61611
Aggregated Price:
£NIL
£0.204743
Aggregated Total:
£NIL
£772.2119972
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-22
f)
Place of the transaction
VESTING SHARES:
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE OF SHARES:
XLON
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
23 April 2025
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
Identification code
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Vesting of nil-cost matching partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and
(ii) Sale of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan to cover tax liabilities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
VESTING SHARES
£NIL
1065.05663
SALE OF SHARES
£0.204743
533.59551
d)
Aggregated information
VESTING SHARES
SALE OF SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
1065.05663
533.59551
Aggregated Price:
£NIL
£0.204743
Aggregated Total:
£NIL
£109.2499455
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-04-22
f)
Place of the transaction
VESTING SHARES:
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE OF SHARES:
XLON
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
23 April 2025