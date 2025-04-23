Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
23.04.25
17:52 Uhr
0,233 Euro
-0,003
-1,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2210,24319:18
0,2310,23419:12
PR Newswire
23.04.2025 17:42 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Vesting of nil-cost matching partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii) Sale of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan to cover tax liabilities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

VESTING SHARES

£NIL

25533.25953

SALE OF SHARES

£0.204743

12792.26305

d)

Aggregated information

VESTING SHARES

SALE OF SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

25533.25953

12792.26305

Aggregated Price:

£NIL

£0.204743

Aggregated Total:

£NIL

2619.126314

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-22

f)

Place of the transaction

VESTING SHARES:

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE OF SHARES:

XLON

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

23 April 2025

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Vesting of nil-cost matching partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii) Sale of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan to cover tax liabilities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

VESTING SHARES

£NIL

12695.01812

SALE OF SHARES

£0.204743

3771.61611

d)

Aggregated information

VESTING SHARES

SALE OF SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

12695.01812

3771.61611

Aggregated Price:

£NIL

£0.204743

Aggregated Total:

£NIL

£772.2119972

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-22

f)

Place of the transaction

VESTING SHARES:

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE OF SHARES:

XLON

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

23 April 2025

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

(i) Vesting of nil-cost matching partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii) Sale of partnership shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan to cover tax liabilities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

VESTING SHARES

£NIL

1065.05663

SALE OF SHARES

£0.204743

533.59551

d)

Aggregated information

VESTING SHARES

SALE OF SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

1065.05663

533.59551

Aggregated Price:

£NIL

£0.204743

Aggregated Total:

£NIL

£109.2499455

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-04-22

f)

Place of the transaction

VESTING SHARES:

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

SALE OF SHARES:

XLON

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

23 April 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.