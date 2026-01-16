Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16
John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Wood Share Incentive Plan Purchase
Notificati on andpublicdisclosure oftransactions by PersonsDischarging Managerial Responsibilities and their Closely AssociatedPersons
The Company was notified on 16 January 2026 that the following transaction took place under the Company's Share Incentive Plan (" SIP") on 15 January 2026 in relation to the following person discharging managerial responsibilities.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
(i)Purchase of partnership shares on behalf of the above named person under the Wood Share Incentive Plan; and
(ii)Award of matching shares to the above named person under the Wood Share Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
|
£0.26579
564
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
282
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
MATCHING SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
564
282
Aggregated Price:
£0.26579
£NIL
Aggregated Total:
£149.91
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-01-15
f)
Place of the transaction
PARTNERSHIP SHARES:
XLON
MATCHING SHARES:
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
16 January 2026