Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Wood Share Incentive Plan Purchase

Notificati on andpublicdisclosure oftransactions by PersonsDischarging Managerial Responsibilities and their Closely AssociatedPersons

The Company was notified on 16 January 2026 that the following transaction took place under the Company's Share Incentive Plan (" SIP") on 15 January 2026 in relation to the following person discharging managerial responsibilities.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Na me JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) L E I 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e GB00B5N0P849 b) N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion (i)Purchase of partnership shares on behalf of the above named person under the Wood Share Incentive Plan; and (ii)Award of matching shares to the above named person under the Wood Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) PARTNERSHIP SHARES £0.26579 564 MATCHING SHARES £NIL 282 d) Aggregated information PARTNERSHIP SHARES MATCHING SHARES Aggregated Volume: 564 282 Aggregated Price: £0.26579 £NIL Aggregated Total: £149.91 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2026-01-15 f) Place of the transaction PARTNERSHIP SHARES: XLON MATCHING SHARES: OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

16 January 2026