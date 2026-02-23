Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
23.02.2026 17:12 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Wood Employee Share Plan Purchase

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions by PersonsDischarging Managerial Responsibilities and their Closely AssociatedPersons

The Company was notified on 23 February 2026 that the following transaction took place under the Company's Employee Share Plan (" ESP") on 20 February 2026 in relation the following person discharging managerial res ponsib i li t i e s.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

(i)Purchase of partnership shares on behalf of the above named person under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii)Grant of matching conditional award to the above named person over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£ 0.2681

1,196.68034

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

598.34017

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

1,196.68034

598.34017

Aggregated Price:

£ 0.2681

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£ 320.8299992

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-20

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

XLON

MATCHING SHARES:

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary+44 (0)7779 974 169

23 February 2026


