Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Wood Employee Share Plan Purchase

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions by PersonsDischarging Managerial Responsibilities and their Closely AssociatedPersons

The Company was notified on 23 February 2026 that the following transaction took place under the Company's Employee Share Plan (" ESP") on 20 February 2026 in relation the following person discharging managerial res ponsib i li t i e s.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Na me STEPHEN NICOL 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/ s tatus EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS b) I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Na me JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) L E I 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument; (ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted a) Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e GB00B5N0P849 b) N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion (i)Purchase of partnership shares on behalf of the above named person under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and (ii)Grant of matching conditional award to the above named person over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) PARTNERSHIP SHARES £ 0.2681 1,196.68034 MATCHING SHARES £NIL 598.34017 d) Aggregated information PARTNERSHIP SHARES MATCHING SHARES Aggregated Volume: 1,196.68034 598.34017 Aggregated Price: £ 0.2681 £NIL Aggregated Total: £ 320.8299992 £NIL e) Date of the transaction 2026-02-20 f) Place of the transaction PARTNERSHIP SHARES: XLON MATCHING SHARES: OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

23 February 2026