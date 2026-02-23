Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23
John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Wood Employee Share Plan Purchase
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions by PersonsDischarging Managerial Responsibilities and their Closely AssociatedPersons
The Company was notified on 23 February 2026 that the following transaction took place under the Company's Employee Share Plan (" ESP") on 20 February 2026 in relation the following person discharging managerial res ponsib i li t i e s.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
(i)Purchase of partnership shares on behalf of the above named person under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and
(ii)Grant of matching conditional award to the above named person over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£ 0.2681
1,196.68034
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
598.34017
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
MATCHING SHARES
Aggregated Volume:
1,196.68034
598.34017
Aggregated Price:
£ 0.2681
£NIL
Aggregated Total:
£ 320.8299992
£NIL
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-02-20
f)
Place of the transaction
PARTNERSHIP SHARES:
XLON
MATCHING SHARES:
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary+44 (0)7779 974 169
23 February 2026