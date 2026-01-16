Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Stuttgart
16.01.26 | 17:31
0,292 Euro
+1,11 % +0,003
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2880,32317:48
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 16:18 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 16

John Wood Group plc (the "Company") Wood Employee Share Plan Purchase

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions by PersonsDischarging Managerial Responsibilities and their Closely AssociatedPersons

The Company was notified on 16 January 2026 that the following transaction took place under the Company's Employee Share Plan (" ESP") on 15 January 2026 in relation the following person discharging managerial res ponsib i li t i e s.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer o r auction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

(i)Purchase of partnership shares on behalf of the above named person under the Wood Employee Share Plan; and

(ii)Grant of matching conditional award to the above named person over shares under the Wood Employee Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£0.26579

1,207.08

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

603.54

d)

Aggregated information

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

MATCHING SHARES

Aggregated Volume:

1,207.08

603.54

Aggregated Price:

£0.26579

£NIL

Aggregated Total:

£320.83

£NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-01-15

f)

Place of the transaction

PARTNERSHIP SHARES:

XLON

MATCHING SHARES:

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary+44 (0)7779 974 169

16 January 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
