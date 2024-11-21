Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 21 November 2024 Edison issues report on Murray Income Trust (MUT) Edison issues report on Murray Income Trust (LSE: MUT) Murray Income Trust (MUT) invests in high-quality, mainly UK-listed stocks. MUT's manager, Charles Luke, believes quality stocks are best placed to support the trust's objective to provide a high and rising dividend. The trust has realised this objective, delivering continually rising dividends for 51 years, and looks set to extend this record in FY25. MUT's quality focus has undermined its relative performance over recent years, as value stocks have outperformed, but long-term performance has been positive and close to the benchmark, satisfying MUT's capital growth goal. And Luke is optimistic about the prospects for UK equities, especially the quality businesses he targets. Investors have been underweight this market for some time, suggesting a rise in inflows is overdue, especially as the UK's political environment has stabilised. Furthermore, declining interest rates should encourage greater M&A activity as investors seek to take advantage of valuations that Luke believes remain 'compelling'. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



