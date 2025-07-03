

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust Ord (MUT.L), a British investment trust managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments, on Thursday announced the launch of a strategic review aimed at enhancing performance.



The review will explore available options while maintaining the company's core objective of delivering a high and growing income alongside capital growth, primarily through investments in UK equities.



The Board of Murray Income Trust said it regularly assesses the company's performance, which has for some time fallen short of expectations and contributed to a persistent discount to net asset value or NAV.



After a detailed review, including discussions with its investment manager, Aberdeen, to understand the reasons for the underperformance, the Board has decided that a broader strategic review is now warranted.



The trust also aims to continue offering an attractive yield to shareholders during this process.



The Board has appointed Investec Bank to support the strategic review, which will include an evaluation of the Company's future investment management arrangements.



As part of the process, the Board is open to receiving proposals from its current manager, Aberdeen, as well as from third-party investment managers and other investment companies regarding the Company's future direction.



Murray Income Trust is currently trading 1.17% higher at 862 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



