WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has granted permission for emergency use in the treatment of mpox.WHO granted Emergency Use Listing for the LC16m8 mpox vaccine, making it the second mpox vaccine to be supported by the UN health agency after the disease was declared a public health emergency of international concern in August.This decision is expected to facilitate increased and timely access to vaccines in communities where mpox outbreaks are surging. In 2024, mpox cases have been reported across 80 countries, including 19 in Africa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the hardest-hit country, where a large majority of suspected cases - more than 39 000 - as well as more than 1000 deaths were recorded.WHO decision comes in the wake of the Government of Japan announcing that it will donate 3.05 million doses of the LC16m8 vaccine, along with specialized inoculation needles, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This is the largest donation package announced to date in response to the current mpox emergency.LC16m8 is a vaccine developed and manufactured by KM Biologics in Japan. The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for EUL of vaccines recommended the vaccine for use in individuals over one year of age as a single dose vaccine.'WHO emergency use listing of the LC16m8 vaccine against mpox marks a significant step in our response to the current emergency, providing a new option to protect all populations, including children,' said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.