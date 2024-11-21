WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. and a Centene Corp. (CNC) company, Thursday announced a partnership with Liberty Bank and Trust to offer loans ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 to small businesses.The company has granted $500,000 in seed funding to support $2.5 million in lending power to minority-owned or led small businesses based in Illinois.Currently, Centene Corp.'s stock is trading at $58.78, down 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX