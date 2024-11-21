Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2024 reached RMB13.4 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing an increase of 3.5% from RMB12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB9.8 billion in the same period of 2023.

Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 7.4% from 10,807,497 as of June 30, 2024, and compared to 8,595,780 as of September 30, 2023.

Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2024 was 1,498,020, representing an increase of 0.4% from 1,491,756 in the second quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,204,012 in the same period of 2023. As our efforts to upgrade the customer mix reach a milestone success, we are now shifting our focus to increasing the repeat rate of existing high-quality borrowers.

Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB22.8 billion (US$3.2 billion) as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 4.3% from RMB21.8 billion as of June 30, 2024 and compared to RMB15.1 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Insurance Brokerage Business

Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,470,738 as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 4.3% from 1,410,158 as of June 30, 2024, and compared to 1,256,762 as of September 30, 2023.

Number of insurance clients served in the third quarter of 2024 was 82,291, representing a decrease of 7.3% from 88,766 in the second quarter of 2024, and compared to 123,693 in the same period of 2023. The decrease was due to the decline in new sales of our insurance products amid regulatory changes.

Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,351.3 million (US$192.6 million), representing an increase of 27.4% from RMB1,060.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB1,428.5 million in the same period of 2023. The quarterly increase was attributed to the gradual recovery of our life insurance business following product changes made in response to new regulations, along with the continued rise in renewed life insurance premiums.

Consumption and Lifestyle Business

Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB507.6 million (US$72.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.5% from RMB554.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and compared to RMB563.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the already high penetration of our products and services within the existing customer pool, along with our strategic scale-back of product offerings as we shift our focus to upgrading customer segmentation.

"I'm pleased to report a stable and healthy quarter with concrete business development and strategic exploration, driven by our 'quality over quantity' strategy, which underscores our consistent focus on sustainable, high-quality growth." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our financial services business has improved asset quality through strong risk management and borrower optimization. We've also made progress in exploring new online business models for our insurance division. As a tech-powered platform, Yiren Digital prioritizes the use of technology and digital capabilities to enhance our business model. Furthermore, our AI investments are driving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience. These efforts lay the foundation for higher-quality growth and long-term value for our stakeholders."

"In the third quarter of this year, our total revenue reached RMB 1.5 billion, up 13% year-over-year." Mr. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On the balance sheet side, as we continued to make strategic long-term investments this quarter, cash and cash equivalents decreased compared to the end of the previous quarter, bringing the total to RMB3.7 billion. Despite this, our cash position remains strong and competitive within the industry. Meanwhile, we are continuing share buybacks and executing cash dividends to enhance returns for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1,479.1 million (US$210.8 million), representing an increase of 12.8% from RMB1,310.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2024, revenue from financial services business was RMB836.2 million (US$119.2 million), representing an increase of 25.2% from RMB668.0 million in the same period of 2023.The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB85.5 million (US$12.2 million), representing a decrease of 67.7% from RMB264.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in life insurance sales, resulting from product modifications mandated by new regulations, along with an industry-wide reduction in commission fee rates due to the implementation of more stringent regulatory standards on rates and terms. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB557.4 million (US$79.4 million), representing an increase of 47.4% from RMB378.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The annual increase was primarily attributed to the continuous growth of the service and product penetration in the expanding base of paying customers. As the penetration rate reached a substantial level in the third quarter of 2024, the growth rate is expected to moderate.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB335.6 million (US$47.8 million), compared to RMB195.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the swift growth of our financial services segment and enhanced marketing endeavors aimed at attracting new, high-caliber customers while optimizing our customer composition.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB205.9million (US$29.3 million), compared to RMB245.4 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in insurance brokerage services.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB150.8 million (US$21.5 million), compared to RMB39.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in AI upgrades and technological innovations.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB80.1 million (US$11.4 million), compared to RMB53.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increasing incentive bonus and employee benefits.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB94.9 million (US$13.5 million), compared to RMB72.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase reflects the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform and the stringent risk estimates in response to the evolving external credit environment.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB272.4 million (US$38.8 million), compared to RMB11.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to a higher volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB44.7 million (US$6.4 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB355.4 million (US$50.7 million), as compared to RMB554.4 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB393.9 million (US$56.1 million), compared to RMB692.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB4.1 (US$0.6) and RMB4.0 (US$0.6) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB6.3 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB6.2 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB50.4 million (US$7.2 million), compared to RMB645.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1,859.6 million (US$265.0 million), compared to RMB393.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared to RMB502.6 million in the same period of 2023.

The changes in cash flows reflect strategic decisions aimed at driving the company's growth and long-term development. This includes a cash infusion to support broader collaborations with institutional business partners in our financial services division as our loan balance reaches a considerable size, which is reflected in the decline in net cash generated from operating activities. Changes in net cash used in investing and financing activities were driven by investments in potential acquisitions and business expansion, as well as ongoing share repurchases to enhance shareholder value.

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,705.9 million (US$528.1 million), compared to RMB5,496.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The decline is due to our long-term investments in business expansion and potential acquisitions, which are still in the early stages and have not been finalized. As of September 30, 2024, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million), remained unchanged from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB321.6 million (US$45.8 million), compared to RMB329.8 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the balance of trading securities was RMB63.3 million (US$9.0 million), compared to RMB83.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of September 30, 2024, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.8%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 1.9%, 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.

[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

[3] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Dividend Policy

Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company distributed cash dividends in October 2024, representing a payout ratio of 14% of earnings for the first half of 2024.

Update on Share Repurchase

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company allocated US$3.0 million to repurchase shares in the public market. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had in aggregate purchased approximately 5.0 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$16.5 million (exclusive of commissions) under the 2022 share repurchase program.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 to be between RMB1.3 billion to RMB1.5 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2024 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on November 20, 2024).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10194517/fdfac17402

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MvArF4tV

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024



September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:



























Loan facilitation services 586,883

695,532

600,899

85,627



1,518,401

1,972,726

281,111 Post-origination services 984

1,290

1,421

203



12,573

4,483

639 Insurance brokerage services 264,611

91,526

85,530

12,188



865,664

301,982

43,032 Financing services 9,937

19,574

31,448

4,481



47,410

61,688

8,790 Electronic commerce services 350,635

523,641

546,366

77,856



881,218

1,572,943

224,143 Guarantee services 30,173

68,934

136,746

19,486



42,275

222,533

31,711 Others 67,551

96,039

76,678

10,927



253,782

217,353

30,972 Total net revenue 1,310,774

1,496,536

1,479,088

210,768



3,621,323

4,353,708

620,398 Operating costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing 195,714

285,101

335,647

47,829



450,873

897,971

127,960 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 245,360

246,542

205,913

29,342



791,472

685,725

97,715 Research and development 38,981

55,812

150,840

21,495



101,168

247,173

35,222 General and administrative 53,519

68,670

80,097

11,413



180,623

232,441

33,123 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 72,652

123,285

94,913

13,525



160,923

320,532

45,675 Provision for contingent liabilities 11,104

278,925

272,406

38,818



28,578

618,589

88,148 Total operating costs and expenses 617,330

1,058,335

1,139,816

162,422



1,713,637

3,002,431

427,843 Other income/(expenses):



























Interest income, net 25,815

24,668

21,877

3,117



50,869

74,258

10,582 Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE (8,104)

38,706

36,423

5,190



(36,777)

90,597

12,910 Others, net 5,177

(11)

2,535

362



11,496

3,201

456 Total other income/(expenses) 22,888

63,363

60,835

8,669



25,588

168,056

23,948 Income before provision for income taxes 716,332

501,564

400,107

57,015



1,933,274

1,519,333

216,503 Income tax expense 161,917

92,036

44,665

6,365



424,345

268,480

38,258 Net income 554,415

409,528

355,442

50,650



1,508,929

1,250,853

178,245





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

basic 176,866,653

172,831,722

175,018,644

175,018,644



177,189,206

173,557,082

173,557,082 Basic income per share 3.1346

2.3695

2.0309

0.2894



8.5159

7.2072

1.0270 Basic income per ADS 6.2692

4.7390

4.0618

0.5788



17.0318

14.4144

2.0540





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,

diluted 178,366,565

174,711,554

176,035,324

176,035,324



179,220,434

175,457,062

175,457,062 Diluted income per share 3.1083

2.3440

2.0192

0.2877



8.4194

7.1291

1.0159 Diluted income per ADS 6.2166

4.6880

4.0384

0.5754



16.8388

14.2582

2.0318





























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data



























Net cash generated from operating activities 645,416

368,908

50,393

7,181



1,753,781

1,051,044

149,773 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (393,919)

(536,883)

(1,859,587)

(264,989)



360,376

(3,080,167)

(438,920) Net cash used in financing activities (502,636)

(125,884)

(22,227)

(3,167)



(901,587)

(162,885)

(23,211) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 2,395

(896)

(6,252)

(891)



2,543

(5,808)

(828) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (248,744)

(294,755)

(1,837,673)

(261,866)



1,215,113

(2,197,816)

(313,186) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 5,824,552

5,993,216

5,698,461

812,024



4,360,695

6,058,604

863,344 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 5,575,808

5,698,461

3,860,788

550,158



5,575,808

3,860,788

550,158

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 5,791,333

5,496,932

3,705,866

528,082 Restricted cash 267,271

201,529

154,922

22,076 Trading securities 76,053

83,889

63,276

9,017 Accounts receivable 499,027

654,698

668,757

95,297 Guarantee receivable 2,890

260,759

391,547

55,795 Contract assets, net 978,051

962,482

916,543

130,606 Contract cost 32

206

279

40 Prepaid expenses and other assets 423,621

1,662,654

2,291,397

326,521 Loans at fair value 677,835

473,311

414,803

59,109 Financing receivables 116,164

30,501

28,672

4,086 Amounts due from related parties 820,181

1,509,651

3,338,868

475,785 Held-to-maturity investments 10,420

5,087

5,087

725 Available-for-sale investments 438,084

329,829

321,550

45,820 Equity investments -

2,500

7,105

1,012 Property, equipment and software, net 79,158

77,970

80,224

11,432 Deferred tax assets 73,414

44,309

54,595

7,780 Right-of-use assets 23,382

19,462

14,454

2,060 Total assets 10,276,916

11,815,769

12,457,945

1,775,243 Accounts payable 30,902

43,710

42,712

6,085 Amounts due to related parties 14,414

2,485

96,498

13,751 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 8,802

278,656

449,759

64,090 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 28,351

336,190

512,004

72,960 Deferred revenue 54,044

38,843

18,348

2,615 Payable to investors at fair value 445,762

350,000

350,000

49,875 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,463,369

1,727,182

1,672,111

238,274 Deferred tax liabilities 122,075

55,520

16,434

2,342 Lease liabilities 23,648

19,280

15,226

2,170 Total liabilities 2,191,367

2,851,866

3,173,092

452,162 Ordinary shares 130

130

132

19 Additional paid-in capital 5,171,232

5,175,653

5,198,271

740,748 Treasury stock (94,851)

(139,380)

(160,534)

(22,876) Accumulated other comprehensive

income 23,669

47,798

21,226

3,024 Retained earnings 2,985,369

3,879,702

4,225,758

602,166 Total equity 8,085,549

8,963,903

9,284,853

1,323,081 Total liabilities and equity 10,276,916

11,815,769

12,457,945

1,775,243

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024



September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Amount of loans facilitated 9,814,359

12,936,017

13,392,676

1,908,441



24,390,773

38,239,060

5,449,022 Number of borrowers 1,204,012

1,491,756

1,498,020

1,498,020



2,128,924

3,365,960

3,365,960 Remaining principal of performing loans 15,090,800

21,827,634

22,768,555

3,244,493



15,090,800

22,768,555

3,244,493 Cumulative number of insurance clients 1,256,762

1,410,158

1,470,738

1,470,738



1,256,762

1,470,738

1,470,738 Number of insurance clients 123,693

88,766

82,291

82,291



293,254

226,191

226,191 Gross written premiums 1,428,484

1,060,885

1,351,311

192,560



3,684,325

3,324,627

473,756 First year premium 914,839

577,387

511,377

72,871



2,644,082

1,602,905

228,412 Renewal premium 513,645

483,498

839,934

119,689



1,040,243

1,721,722

245,344 Gross merchandise volume 563,224

554,574

507,585

72,330



1,267,611

1,687,280

240,435





























Segment Information



























Financial services business:



























Revenue 667,966

851,031

836,193

119,157



1,733,813

2,425,341

345,608 Sales and marketing expenses 146,369

253,103

307,459

43,812



311,751

812,484

115,778 Origination, servicing and other operating

costs 59,300

113,234

119,706

17,058



145,870

318,727

45,418 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others 77,135

124,765

93,248

13,288



163,111

319,140

45,477 Provision for contingent liabilities 11,104

278,925

272,406

38,818



28,578

618,589

88,148





























Insurance brokerage business:



























Revenue 264,611

91,526

85,530

12,188



865,664

301,982

43,032 Sales and marketing expenses 3,175

4,263

3,545

505



9,309

11,373

1,621 Origination, servicing and other operating

costs 176,182

122,358

78,466

11,181



599,650

337,707

48,123 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others (3,981)

(1,502)

(414)

(59)



(355)

(904)

(129)





























Consumption & lifestyle business and others:



























Revenue 378,197

553,979

557,365

79,423



1,021,846

1,626,385

231,758 Sales and marketing expenses 46,170

27,735

24,643

3,512



129,813

74,114

10,561 Origination, servicing and other operating

costs 9,878

10,950

7,741

1,103



45,952

29,291

4,174 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and

others (313)

(11)

1,666

237



(1,545)

1,664

237





























Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income 554,415

409,528

355,442

50,650



1,508,929

1,250,853

178,245 Interest income, net (25,815)

(24,668)

(21,877)

(3,117)



(50,869)

(74,258)

(10,582) Income tax expense 161,917

92,036

44,665

6,365



424,345

268,480

38,258 Depreciation and amortization 1,664

2,026

2,401

342



5,310

6,319

901 Share-based compensation 513

2,136

13,235

1,886



5,923

16,578

2,362 Adjusted EBITDA 692,694

481,058

393,866

56,126



1,893,638

1,467,972

209,184 Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.8 %

32.1 %

26.6 %

26.6 %



52.3 %

33.7 %

33.7 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days

31-60 days

61-90 days December 31, 2019

2.1 %

1.2 %

0.9 % December 31, 2020

1.3 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021

2.0 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022

1.7 %

1.2 %

1.1 % December 31, 2023

2.0 %

1.4 %

1.2 % March 31, 2024

2.1 %

1.6 %

1.4 % June 30, 2024

1.9 %

1.4 %

1.5 % September 30, 2024

1.8 %

1.2 %

1.2 %



30+ Days Delinquency Rates by Vintage[1] Loan Issued Period

Month on Book



2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2019Q1

0.0 % 0.5 % 1.6 % 2.3 % 3.3 % 4.4 % 5.9 % 6.1 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 2019Q2

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.8 % 5.0 % 7.8 % 8.9 % 9.5 % 10.0 % 10.3 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 11.2 % 2019Q3

0.3 % 2.0 % 5.1 % 7.6 % 9.1 % 10.4 % 11.3 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 14.1 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 2019Q4

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.4 % 5.7 % 6.6 % 7.3 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.7 % 10.3 % 2020Q1

0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 4.5 % 5.4 % 5.9 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 2020Q2

0.6 % 2.0 % 3.3 % 4.5 % 5.3 % 6.0 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 7.4 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.8 % 2020Q3

1.3 % 2.8 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.3 % 6.9 % 7.5 % 8.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 9.5 % 2020Q4

0.3 % 1.4 % 2.4 % 3.4 % 4.3 % 5.4 % 6.4 % 7.3 % 7.7 % 8.0 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 2021Q1

0.5 % 1.8 % 3.0 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 7.3 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.8 % 7.9 % 2021Q2

0.5 % 2.1 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 2021Q3

0.6 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.4 % 6.1 % 6.5 % 6.7 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.9 % 6.8 % 2021Q4

0.8 % 2.7 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 5.4 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 2022Q1

0.7 % 2.1 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 4.6 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 2022Q2

0.5 % 1.8 % 2.9 % 3.8 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 4.4 % 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.1 % 2022Q3

0.6 % 2.2 % 3.5 % 4.3 % 4.8 % 5.0 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % 2022Q4

0.7 % 2.5 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 5.6 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 5.6 % 5.5 %

2023Q1

0.6 % 2.4 % 4.0 % 5.2 % 5.9 % 6.2 % 6.1 % 6.0 % 5.9 % 5.5 %



2023Q2

0.7 % 3.0 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 6.9 %







2023Q3

0.9 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 8.1 % 7.8 %









2023Q4

0.8 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 7.0 % 7.6 %













2024Q1

0.7 % 3.2 % 5.0 % 6.4 %















2024Q2

0.6 % 2.7 %



















2024Q3

0.6 %























[1]The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are more than 30 days past due, as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital