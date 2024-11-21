Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2AC13 | ISIN: US98585L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 19YA
München
21.11.24
08:06 Uhr
4,740 Euro
-0,410
-7,96 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIREN DIGITAL LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6204,86018:09
4,6204,86018:03
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 10:59 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Financial Services Business

  • Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2024 reached RMB13.4 billion (US$1.9 billion), representing an increase of 3.5% from RMB12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB9.8 billion in the same period of 2023.
  • Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 11,611,899 as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 7.4% from 10,807,497 as of June 30, 2024, and compared to 8,595,780 as of September 30, 2023.
  • Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2024 was 1,498,020, representing an increase of 0.4% from 1,491,756 in the second quarter of 2024 and compared to 1,204,012 in the same period of 2023. As our efforts to upgrade the customer mix reach a milestone success, we are now shifting our focus to increasing the repeat rate of existing high-quality borrowers.
  • Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB22.8 billion (US$3.2 billion) as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 4.3% from RMB21.8 billion as of June 30, 2024 and compared to RMB15.1 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Insurance Brokerage Business

  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,470,738 as of September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 4.3% from 1,410,158 as of June 30, 2024, and compared to 1,256,762 as of September 30, 2023.
  • Number of insurance clients served in the third quarter of 2024 was 82,291, representing a decrease of 7.3% from 88,766 in the second quarter of 2024, and compared to 123,693 in the same period of 2023. The decrease was due to the decline in new sales of our insurance products amid regulatory changes.
  • Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB1,351.3 million (US$192.6 million), representing an increase of 27.4% from RMB1,060.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and compared to RMB1,428.5 million in the same period of 2023. The quarterly increase was attributed to the gradual recovery of our life insurance business following product changes made in response to new regulations, along with the continued rise in renewed life insurance premiums.

Consumption and Lifestyle Business

  • Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB507.6 million (US$72.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 8.5% from RMB554.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and compared to RMB563.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the already high penetration of our products and services within the existing customer pool, along with our strategic scale-back of product offerings as we shift our focus to upgrading customer segmentation.

"I'm pleased to report a stable and healthy quarter with concrete business development and strategic exploration, driven by our 'quality over quantity' strategy, which underscores our consistent focus on sustainable, high-quality growth." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our financial services business has improved asset quality through strong risk management and borrower optimization. We've also made progress in exploring new online business models for our insurance division. As a tech-powered platform, Yiren Digital prioritizes the use of technology and digital capabilities to enhance our business model. Furthermore, our AI investments are driving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience. These efforts lay the foundation for higher-quality growth and long-term value for our stakeholders."

"In the third quarter of this year, our total revenue reached RMB 1.5 billion, up 13% year-over-year." Mr. Yuning Feng, Chief Financial Officer commented. "On the balance sheet side, as we continued to make strategic long-term investments this quarter, cash and cash equivalents decreased compared to the end of the previous quarter, bringing the total to RMB3.7 billion. Despite this, our cash position remains strong and competitive within the industry. Meanwhile, we are continuing share buybacks and executing cash dividends to enhance returns for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1,479.1 million (US$210.8 million), representing an increase of 12.8% from RMB1,310.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2024, revenue from financial services business was RMB836.2 million (US$119.2 million), representing an increase of 25.2% from RMB668.0 million in the same period of 2023.The increase was attributed to the persistent and growing demand for our small revolving loan products. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB85.5 million (US$12.2 million), representing a decrease of 67.7% from RMB264.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in life insurance sales, resulting from product modifications mandated by new regulations, along with an industry-wide reduction in commission fee rates due to the implementation of more stringent regulatory standards on rates and terms. Revenue from consumption and lifestyle business and others was RMB557.4 million (US$79.4 million), representing an increase of 47.4% from RMB378.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The annual increase was primarily attributed to the continuous growth of the service and product penetration in the expanding base of paying customers. As the penetration rate reached a substantial level in the third quarter of 2024, the growth rate is expected to moderate.

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB335.6 million (US$47.8 million), compared to RMB195.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the swift growth of our financial services segment and enhanced marketing endeavors aimed at attracting new, high-caliber customers while optimizing our customer composition.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB205.9million (US$29.3 million), compared to RMB245.4 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in insurance brokerage services.

Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB150.8 million (US$21.5 million), compared to RMB39.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to our ongoing investment in AI upgrades and technological innovations.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB80.1 million (US$11.4 million), compared to RMB53.5 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increasing incentive bonus and employee benefits.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB94.9 million (US$13.5 million), compared to RMB72.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase reflects the growing volume of loans facilitated on our platform and the stringent risk estimates in response to the evolving external credit environment.

Provision for contingent liabilities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB272.4 million (US$38.8 million), compared to RMB11.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributed to a higher volume of loans facilitated under our risk-taking model[1].

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB44.7 million (US$6.4 million).

Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB355.4 million (US$50.7 million), as compared to RMB554.4 million in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the growing loan volume facilitated under our risk-taking model, resulting in substantial upfront provisions required by the current accounting principles.

Adjusted EBITDA[2] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB393.9 million (US$56.1 million), compared to RMB692.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2024 were RMB4.1 (US$0.6) and RMB4.0 (US$0.6) respectively, compared to a basic income per ADS of RMB6.3 and a diluted income per ADS of RMB6.2 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB50.4 million (US$7.2 million), compared to RMB645.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB1,859.6 million (US$265.0 million), compared to RMB393.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared to RMB502.6 million in the same period of 2023.

The changes in cash flows reflect strategic decisions aimed at driving the company's growth and long-term development. This includes a cash infusion to support broader collaborations with institutional business partners in our financial services division as our loan balance reaches a considerable size, which is reflected in the decline in net cash generated from operating activities. Changes in net cash used in investing and financing activities were driven by investments in potential acquisitions and business expansion, as well as ongoing share repurchases to enhance shareholder value.

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,705.9 million (US$528.1 million), compared to RMB5,496.9 million as of June 30, 2024. The decline is due to our long-term investments in business expansion and potential acquisitions, which are still in the early stages and have not been finalized. As of September 30, 2024, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million), remained unchanged from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB321.6 million (US$45.8 million), compared to RMB329.8 million as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the balance of trading securities was RMB63.3 million (US$9.0 million), compared to RMB83.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Delinquency rates[3]. As of September 30, 2024, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days were 1.8%, 1.2% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to 1.9%, 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.

[1] The risk-taking model refers to the framework in which the company assumes the credit risk for the loans facilitated on our platform.
[2] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
[3] "Delinquency rates" refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 1-30 days, 31-60 days and 61-90 days past due as a percentage of the total performing outstanding principal balance of loans as of a specific date. Loans originating outside mainland China are not included in the calculation. We define a performing loan as one that is being repaid according to the agreed terms and has not become delinquent for more than 90 days.

Dividend Policy

Under the Company's semi-annual dividend policy, the Company distributed cash dividends in October 2024, representing a payout ratio of 14% of earnings for the first half of 2024.

Update on Share Repurchase

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company allocated US$3.0 million to repurchase shares in the public market. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had in aggregate purchased approximately 5.0 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$16.5 million (exclusive of commissions) under the 2022 share repurchase program.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 to be between RMB1.3 billion to RMB1.5 billion, with a healthy net profit margin.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2024 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing /Hong Kong Time on November 20, 2024).
Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10194517/fdfac17402
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MvArF4tV

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2024


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2024



September 30,
2023


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Net revenue:















Loan facilitation services

586,883


695,532


600,899


85,627



1,518,401


1,972,726


281,111

Post-origination services

984


1,290


1,421


203



12,573


4,483


639

Insurance brokerage services

264,611


91,526


85,530


12,188



865,664


301,982


43,032

Financing services

9,937


19,574


31,448


4,481



47,410


61,688


8,790

Electronic commerce services

350,635


523,641


546,366


77,856



881,218


1,572,943


224,143

Guarantee services

30,173


68,934


136,746


19,486



42,275


222,533


31,711

Others

67,551


96,039


76,678


10,927



253,782


217,353


30,972

Total net revenue

1,310,774


1,496,536


1,479,088


210,768



3,621,323


4,353,708


620,398

Operating costs and expenses:















Sales and marketing

195,714


285,101


335,647


47,829



450,873


897,971


127,960

Origination,servicing and other operating costs

245,360


246,542


205,913


29,342



791,472


685,725


97,715

Research and development

38,981


55,812


150,840


21,495



101,168


247,173


35,222

General and administrative

53,519


68,670


80,097


11,413



180,623


232,441


33,123

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others

72,652


123,285


94,913


13,525



160,923


320,532


45,675

Provision for contingent liabilities

11,104


278,925


272,406


38,818



28,578


618,589


88,148

Total operating costs and expenses

617,330


1,058,335


1,139,816


162,422



1,713,637


3,002,431


427,843

Other income/(expenses):















Interest income, net

25,815


24,668


21,877


3,117



50,869


74,258


10,582

Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE

(8,104)


38,706


36,423


5,190



(36,777)


90,597


12,910

Others, net

5,177


(11)


2,535


362



11,496


3,201


456

Total other income/(expenses)

22,888


63,363


60,835


8,669



25,588


168,056


23,948

Income before provision for income taxes

716,332


501,564


400,107


57,015



1,933,274


1,519,333


216,503

Income tax expense

161,917


92,036


44,665


6,365



424,345


268,480


38,258

Net income

554,415


409,528


355,442


50,650



1,508,929


1,250,853


178,245
















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,
basic

176,866,653


172,831,722


175,018,644


175,018,644



177,189,206


173,557,082


173,557,082

Basic income per share

3.1346


2.3695


2.0309


0.2894



8.5159


7.2072


1.0270

Basic income per ADS

6.2692


4.7390


4.0618


0.5788



17.0318


14.4144


2.0540
















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding,
diluted

178,366,565


174,711,554


176,035,324


176,035,324



179,220,434


175,457,062


175,457,062

Diluted income per share

3.1083


2.3440


2.0192


0.2877



8.4194


7.1291


1.0159

Diluted income per ADS

6.2166


4.6880


4.0384


0.5754



16.8388


14.2582


2.0318
















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data















Net cash generated from operating activities

645,416


368,908


50,393


7,181



1,753,781


1,051,044


149,773

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(393,919)


(536,883)


(1,859,587)


(264,989)



360,376


(3,080,167)


(438,920)

Net cash used in financing activities

(502,636)


(125,884)


(22,227)


(3,167)



(901,587)


(162,885)


(23,211)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

2,395


(896)


(6,252)


(891)



2,543


(5,808)


(828)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

(248,744)


(294,755)


(1,837,673)


(261,866)



1,215,113


(2,197,816)


(313,186)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

5,824,552


5,993,216


5,698,461


812,024



4,360,695


6,058,604


863,344

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

5,575,808


5,698,461


3,860,788


550,158



5,575,808


3,860,788


550,158

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)


As of


December 31,
2023


June 30,
2024


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD









Cash and cash equivalents

5,791,333


5,496,932


3,705,866


528,082

Restricted cash

267,271


201,529


154,922


22,076

Trading securities

76,053


83,889


63,276


9,017

Accounts receivable

499,027


654,698


668,757


95,297

Guarantee receivable

2,890


260,759


391,547


55,795

Contract assets, net

978,051


962,482


916,543


130,606

Contract cost

32


206


279


40

Prepaid expenses and other assets

423,621


1,662,654


2,291,397


326,521

Loans at fair value

677,835


473,311


414,803


59,109

Financing receivables

116,164


30,501


28,672


4,086

Amounts due from related parties

820,181


1,509,651


3,338,868


475,785

Held-to-maturity investments

10,420


5,087


5,087


725

Available-for-sale investments

438,084


329,829


321,550


45,820

Equity investments

-


2,500


7,105


1,012

Property, equipment and software, net

79,158


77,970


80,224


11,432

Deferred tax assets

73,414


44,309


54,595


7,780

Right-of-use assets

23,382


19,462


14,454


2,060

Total assets

10,276,916


11,815,769


12,457,945


1,775,243

Accounts payable

30,902


43,710


42,712


6,085

Amounts due to related parties

14,414


2,485


96,498


13,751

Guarantee liabilities-stand ready

8,802


278,656


449,759


64,090

Guarantee liabilities-contingent

28,351


336,190


512,004


72,960

Deferred revenue

54,044


38,843


18,348


2,615

Payable to investors at fair value

445,762


350,000


350,000


49,875

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,463,369


1,727,182


1,672,111


238,274

Deferred tax liabilities

122,075


55,520


16,434


2,342

Lease liabilities

23,648


19,280


15,226


2,170

Total liabilities

2,191,367


2,851,866


3,173,092


452,162

Ordinary shares

130


130


132


19

Additional paid-in capital

5,171,232


5,175,653


5,198,271


740,748

Treasury stock

(94,851)


(139,380)


(160,534)


(22,876)

Accumulated other comprehensive
income

23,669


47,798


21,226


3,024

Retained earnings

2,985,369


3,879,702


4,225,758


602,166

Total equity

8,085,549


8,963,903


9,284,853


1,323,081

Total liabilities and equity

10,276,916


11,815,769


12,457,945


1,775,243

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)


For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2023


June 30,
2024


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2024



September 30,
2023


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2024


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD



RMB


RMB


USD

Operating Highlights















Amount of loans facilitated

9,814,359


12,936,017


13,392,676


1,908,441



24,390,773


38,239,060


5,449,022

Number of borrowers

1,204,012


1,491,756


1,498,020


1,498,020



2,128,924


3,365,960


3,365,960

Remaining principal of performing loans

15,090,800


21,827,634


22,768,555


3,244,493



15,090,800


22,768,555


3,244,493

Cumulative number of insurance clients

1,256,762


1,410,158


1,470,738


1,470,738



1,256,762


1,470,738


1,470,738

Number of insurance clients

123,693


88,766


82,291


82,291



293,254


226,191


226,191

Gross written premiums

1,428,484


1,060,885


1,351,311


192,560



3,684,325


3,324,627


473,756

First year premium

914,839


577,387


511,377


72,871



2,644,082


1,602,905


228,412

Renewal premium

513,645


483,498


839,934


119,689



1,040,243


1,721,722


245,344

Gross merchandise volume

563,224


554,574


507,585


72,330



1,267,611


1,687,280


240,435
















Segment Information















Financial services business:















Revenue

667,966


851,031


836,193


119,157



1,733,813


2,425,341


345,608

Sales and marketing expenses

146,369


253,103


307,459


43,812



311,751


812,484


115,778

Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

59,300


113,234


119,706


17,058



145,870


318,727


45,418

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
others

77,135


124,765


93,248


13,288



163,111


319,140


45,477

Provision for contingent liabilities

11,104


278,925


272,406


38,818



28,578


618,589


88,148
















Insurance brokerage business:















Revenue

264,611


91,526


85,530


12,188



865,664


301,982


43,032

Sales and marketing expenses

3,175


4,263


3,545


505



9,309


11,373


1,621

Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

176,182


122,358


78,466


11,181



599,650


337,707


48,123

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
others

(3,981)


(1,502)


(414)


(59)



(355)


(904)


(129)
















Consumption & lifestyle business and others:















Revenue

378,197


553,979


557,365


79,423



1,021,846


1,626,385


231,758

Sales and marketing expenses

46,170


27,735


24,643


3,512



129,813


74,114


10,561

Origination, servicing and other operating
costs

9,878


10,950


7,741


1,103



45,952


29,291


4,174

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and
others

(313)


(11)


1,666


237



(1,545)


1,664


237
















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA















Net income

554,415


409,528


355,442


50,650



1,508,929


1,250,853


178,245

Interest income, net

(25,815)


(24,668)


(21,877)


(3,117)



(50,869)


(74,258)


(10,582)

Income tax expense

161,917


92,036


44,665


6,365



424,345


268,480


38,258

Depreciation and amortization

1,664


2,026


2,401


342



5,310


6,319


901

Share-based compensation

513


2,136


13,235


1,886



5,923


16,578


2,362

Adjusted EBITDA

692,694


481,058


393,866


56,126



1,893,638


1,467,972


209,184

Adjusted EBITDA margin

52.8 %


32.1 %


26.6 %


26.6 %



52.3 %


33.7 %


33.7 %

Delinquency Rates



1-30 days


31-60 days


61-90 days

December 31, 2019


2.1 %


1.2 %


0.9 %

December 31, 2020


1.3 %


0.7 %


0.6 %

December 31, 2021


2.0 %


1.5 %


1.2 %

December 31, 2022


1.7 %


1.2 %


1.1 %

December 31, 2023


2.0 %


1.4 %


1.2 %

March 31, 2024


2.1 %


1.6 %


1.4 %

June 30, 2024


1.9 %


1.4 %


1.5 %

September 30, 2024


1.8 %


1.2 %


1.2 %


30+ Days Delinquency Rates by Vintage[1]

Loan Issued Period


Month on Book



2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

2019Q1


0.0 %

0.5 %

1.6 %

2.3 %

3.3 %

4.4 %

5.9 %

6.1 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

2019Q2


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.8 %

5.0 %

7.8 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

10.0 %

10.3 %

10.7 %

10.9 %

11.2 %

2019Q3


0.3 %

2.0 %

5.1 %

7.6 %

9.1 %

10.4 %

11.3 %

12.4 %

13.3 %

14.1 %

14.7 %

15.2 %

2019Q4


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.4 %

5.7 %

6.6 %

7.3 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

9.0 %

9.4 %

9.7 %

10.3 %

2020Q1


0.8 %

2.0 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

5.4 %

5.9 %

6.5 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

8.1 %

8.5 %

2020Q2


0.6 %

2.0 %

3.3 %

4.5 %

5.3 %

6.0 %

6.4 %

6.9 %

7.4 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

8.8 %

2020Q3


1.3 %

2.8 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.3 %

6.9 %

7.5 %

8.2 %

8.9 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

2020Q4


0.3 %

1.4 %

2.4 %

3.4 %

4.3 %

5.4 %

6.4 %

7.3 %

7.7 %

8.0 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

2021Q1


0.5 %

1.8 %

3.0 %

4.2 %

5.3 %

6.3 %

7.1 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.9 %

2021Q2


0.5 %

2.1 %

3.8 %

5.5 %

6.8 %

7.5 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

8.3 %

8.2 %

8.2 %

2021Q3


0.6 %

2.5 %

4.2 %

5.4 %

6.1 %

6.5 %

6.7 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.9 %

6.8 %

2021Q4


0.8 %

2.7 %

4.1 %

4.9 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

2022Q1


0.7 %

2.1 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

4.6 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

4.5 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

2022Q2


0.5 %

1.8 %

2.9 %

3.8 %

4.3 %

4.5 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.1 %

2022Q3


0.6 %

2.2 %

3.5 %

4.3 %

4.8 %

5.0 %

5.0 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

4.7 %

4.7 %

2022Q4


0.7 %

2.5 %

3.9 %

4.9 %

5.6 %

5.9 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.6 %

5.5 %


2023Q1


0.6 %

2.4 %

4.0 %

5.2 %

5.9 %

6.2 %

6.1 %

6.0 %

5.9 %

5.5 %



2023Q2


0.7 %

3.0 %

4.9 %

6.3 %

7.0 %

7.3 %

7.2 %

6.9 %





2023Q3


0.9 %

3.7 %

5.8 %

7.1 %

7.9 %

8.1 %

7.8 %






2023Q4


0.8 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

7.0 %

7.6 %








2024Q1


0.7 %

3.2 %

5.0 %

6.4 %









2024Q2


0.6 %

2.7 %











2024Q3


0.6 %













[1]The 30+ days delinquency rate by vintage refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated over a specified period that are more than 30 days past due,

as a percentage of the total loans facilitated during that same period. Loans originating outside mainland China are excluded from the calculation.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

© 2024 PR Newswire
