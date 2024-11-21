MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acerinox, a leading global company in the manufacturing and distribution of stainless steel and high-performance alloys, has completed today, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary - North American Stainless ("NAS") - the acquisition of Haynes International ("Haynes"), a U.S. leading manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high-performance alloys.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Haynes," Bernardo Velázquez Herreros, Chief Executive Officer of Acerinox, said. "Haynes has built a leading high-performance alloys business. Their addition to Acerinox strengthens our global position in this segment, creating opportunities for growth in the aerospace sector and in the attractive U.S. market. Haynes has a committed and highly qualified and experienced team, that fits culturally with the values of our Group. This transaction will enable us to broaden the range of products that we offer."

"For over 113 years, Haynes has been at the forefront of the high-performance alloy industry, and today's announcement sets the foundation for our future, ensuring that we will be able to better serve our customers through increased capacity and an even broader portfolio of products, applications and services," said Michael L. Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Haynes. "We are excited to officially join the Acerinox family and know that the investment in our operations will drive growth for not just the Group, but our local communities."

Together, Haynes and VDM Metals will form Acerinox's High-Performance Alloys (HPA) Division. The integration of Haynes will support Acerinox's strategic priorities, including the company's focus on enhancing its operations in the U.S. market, high-performance alloys, and the aerospace sector. Acerinox will invest approximately $200 million over the next four years in the newly combined U.S. business, mostly in Haynes's operations in Kokomo, to create an integrated high-performance alloy and stainless-steel platform.

Additional transaction highlights, as previously announced during February of this year:

Offers estimated annual synergies of $71 million.

Adds extensive R&D capabilities with a significant portfolio of patents and certifications.

Creates additional value through the combination of complementary businesses and will enable the expansion of the U.S. operations and distribution and a sales and distribution network with 14 additional locations internationally.

Haynes brings extensive experience with a solid customer portfolio and offers high quality customer service.

About Acerinox

The Acerinox Group is the global leader in the manufacture of stainless steel and high-performance alloys, with a melting shop capacity of 3.5 million tons. Its production network is comprised of 12 factories. The Group has five stainless steel factories: three integrated flat product plants (Acerinox Europa, North American Stainless and Columbus Stainless); and two long product plants. The other 7 factories (located in the United States and Germany) manufacture high performance alloys. Acerinox Group products, with more than 11,000 possible combinations, are sold through an extensive commercial network in more than 80 countries.

Contacts

Acerinox Investor Contact:

Carlos Lora-Tamayo

+34 91 398 5156

carlos.lora@acerinox.com



Acerinox Media Contact:

Iñigo Rodriguez

+34 91 398 5130

inigo.rodriguez@acerinox.com



In the United States:

Matt Dowe, Brunswick Group

+1 (469) 586-8820

mdowe@brunswickgroup.com