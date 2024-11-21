AMOEBA: Amoéba announces the publication of a first scientific article on the efficacy of its innovation in cosmetics

Press release

Chassieu (France), November 21, 2024 - 17h45 - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, announces the publication in the special issue "Skin Anti-Aging Strategies" of the journal Cosmetics (MDPI group) of a peer-reviewed scientific article on its cosmetic application.

This article (https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/11/6/200) presents, for the first time to the international scientific community, the efficacy of Willaertia lysate on wound healing, pigmentation and markers of intrinsic age-related ageing and extrinsic ageing caused by UV exposure. A patent has been filed to protect this innovation.

Scientific data demonstrate:

Stimulation of specific genes associated with ageing.

An increase in the synthesis of skin markers, such as collagen and hyaluronic acid, in the dermis, epidermis and dermo-epidermal junction.

Accelerates wound healing by stimulating cell renewal.

Regulation of skin pigmentation by reducing tyrosine kinase activity and melanin content.

A reduction in oxidative stress markers, one of the main causes of skin ageing.

Most of these data were obtained in trials carried out by independent specialized laboratories. The results indicate that Willaertia lysate, a naturally-occurring postbiotic initially isolated from the hydrobiome of the thermal waters of Aix-les-Bains, helps to improve wound healing, reduces pigmentation and attenuates the harmful effects of oxidative stress and the signs of skin ageing. All these properties are in line with the current trend in the cosmetics market towards well-aging and longevity using natural, non-invasive methods.

" This first scientific article in the field of cosmetics, on the efficacy of our Willaertia lysate against several signs of ageing, is an international recognition. These results were presented at the 15th Skin Ageing & Challenges conference on November 6, 2024 (https://doi.org/10.60738/D4GR-8192).

The data collected confirm the high potential of Willaertia lysate as a cosmetic ingredient. We have also carried out a clinical test to confirm these results, which will be the subject of a future scientific publication," says Dr Sandrine Troussieux, Chief Scientific Officer at Amoéba.

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) with the ambition to become a major player for the treatment of microbiological risk in the crop protection and cosmetic sectors.

Based on the natural properties of a unique, exclusively patented, microorganism, the only one of its kind in the world, our biological solutions offer a viable alternative to the chemical products that are widely used in the industry today. Amoéba is currently focused on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the market release of phytosanitary products is subject to local regulatory approvals, the Company has completed the regulatory processes required and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the United States and its recommendation for approval in Europe, issued by the Austrian authority. As the cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a relevant authority in Europe and the United States, the party responsible for bringing the formulated cosmetic product to market must carry out a self-assessment of its safety.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth. The Company is a member of the BPI Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, please visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

