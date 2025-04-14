AMOEBA: Amoéba announces a second initiation of coverage by KBC Securities and confirms its new international dimension

Chassieu (France), 14 April 2025 - 8.45 a.m. - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB ), an industrial green tech company specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented exploitation of amoebae, announces that the research department of the Belgian financial services group KBC Securities has initiated the coverage of its stock.

KBC Securities has initiated coverage of the stock as part of a study entitled "An amoebalicious adventure from fungus fighters to wrinkle warriors", with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €1.70 per share (i.e. a potential increase of more than 80% compared to the closing price on 11 April 2025).

The study can be consulted by clicking here or on the company's website (Investor documents).

As a reminder, the Amoéba stock is also being covered by the French research firm Euroland Corporate, which also issued a Buy recommendation[1].

Benoît Villers, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, said: "Amoéba has changed dimension profoundly over the last few months, with the favourable opinion for the approval of our active substance by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in biocontrol with Koppert and another in cosmetics in China signed with Metron Technology (subsidiary of the Oriental Beauty Valley Group). It is now important for us to expand our investor base to promote this new profile, and we are counting in particular on the international reach of KBC Securities to enable us to meet new investors and convince them to join us."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and growing it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the USA as well as the recommendation for approval in Europe issued by the Austrian authority. Cosmetic applications do not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2024 under number D24-0352 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 23 January 2025.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGlvkZRnYm6WmXFsY5pnamhnaJmUxmOXbmXKxZNplJjJa51im5pkapaaZnJilWVr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91005-cp_initiation_kbc_eng-vdef.pdf