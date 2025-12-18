AMOEBA: AXPERA wins the SIVAL d'Or Award: further recognising of the effectiveness of Amoéba's biocontrol solution

Official award ceremony:

Wednesday, 14 January 2026, starting at 7 p.m.

Innovation Area of the Grand Palais exhibition centre

Angers Exhibition Centre (France)

Chassieu (France), 18 December 2025 - 06:00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces that it has just been awarded the Gold Medal at the SIVAL Innovation 2026 Competition for its AXPERA biocontrol solution. The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday 14 January 2026 during a ceremony organised at the trade show in Angers (France).

New recognition for the unique amoeba lysate-based solution developed by Amoéba

After winning the Bernard Blum Gold Award last October[1], this new prize recognises the unique nature of the technology developed by Amoéba, which combines a broad spectrum of efficacy against parasitic fungi and its expertise in the industrial production of amoeba lysate for biofungicidal use. It also highlights its efficacy, now recognised by professionals in the plant sector (viticulture, market gardening, arboriculture, cereals, etc.), and confirms its strong commercial potential.

Awarded by the jury of the International Plant Production Techniques Exhibition (SIVAL), a leading event for the plant sector at both European and global level, the SIVAL Innovation Competition prizes recognise the most significant innovations in plant production each year.

For the 2026 edition, the jury selected and evaluated 34 innovations across seven different categories. Amoéba and its AXPERA solution, presented in the 'plant health, soil and growing media' category, stood out for their pioneering scientific approach, opening up new perspectives in sustainable protection against fungal diseases.

AXPERA thus demonstrates its full potential to provide professionals with a credible and environmentally friendly alternative. In particular, it has achieved very promising results in the fight against vine downy mildew[2], in a context where the use of copper-based products is increasingly restricted under French regulations.

A French innovation available in 2026 for vineyards and market gardens

The SIVAL Innovation gold medal crowns more than ten years of scientific, regulatory and agronomic work. This momentum accelerated in 2025 with the signing of a strategic commercial agreement with Koppert for vineyards and market gardens, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syngenta for cereals and field crops.

At the same time, Amoéba is continuing to pursue its regulatory roadmap in France and internationally. In the United States, the company obtained regulatory approval from the US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in October to market its AXPERA NOA and AXPERA GREEN biocontrol products[3]. These products are intended for high-value-added specialised crops (vines, tomatoes, cucurbits, leafy vegetables, legumes, berries), professional turf and ornamental plants. In Europe, decisions on applications for marketing authorisation for AXPERA in nine target countries are expected in early 2026. In Brazil, a decision is expected in mid-2026.

Jean-François DOUCET, CEO of Amoéba states: "After the Bernard Blum Award, this new benchmark distinction is a major recognition for our teams and partners. AXPERA was designed to meet the specific needs of farmers, winegrowers, vegetable growers and, in the future, arborists seeking sustainable and effective solutions against fungal diseases. As we move toward the next regulatory milestones, we are very proud to meet farmers' expectations with this new global benchmark in biocontrol."

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. The active substance has obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and in 2025 in Europe. Product approvals have been granted in the USA and are expected in the coming months in Europe.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 20 October 2025

[2] See the press release date 29 October 2025

[3] See the press release dated 16 October 2025

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmxqkpeYkpiUnW+bl8aXa2qUb21mmGOcaWmVx2Vuk5qcZ52Sl2hhaZybZnJmm2ln

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95641-2025.12.18-pr-en-almib-sival-innovation-2026-vdef.pdf