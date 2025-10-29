AMOEBA: Amoéba presents the 2025 results of its vineyard trial campaign: AXPERA confirms its effectiveness against downy mildew and its strong potential to significantly reduce copper use

Chassieu (France), 29 October 2025 - 08:00 am - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, presented yesterday to the press the results of its 2025 vineyard trial campaign.

The 2025 campaign confirms AXPERA's effectiveness against downy mildew, as observed in previous years - and particularly in 2024, a season during which the disease proved especially virulent.

Field trials confirming AXPERA's strong performance in real conditions

In 2025, 15 vineyard demonstration trials were conducted across France - including in Bordeaux, Beaujolais, Côtes de Provence, Burgundy, the Loire Valley, and Champagne - in partnership with several wine estates, local Chambers of Agriculture, distributors, and the French Vine and Wine Institute (IFV+[1]). The goal of these trials was to confirm AXPERA's efficacy and reliability within real-world protection programs, tailored to local conditions and winegrowers' practices.

"I am fully satisfied with the results of the trial carried out by my teams in 2025 on several of our

plots," said François Bréhant, Technical Director of Château Léoville Barton (Second Grand Cru Classé in 1855 - AOC Saint-Julien). "We are already planning to use AXPERA again in 2026, and on a larger scale."

These demonstrations add to the 150 vineyard field trials conducted since 2019 in Europe (France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal) and in the United States, targeting both downy mildew and powdery mildew.

The results obtained in 2025 confirm that the integration of AXPERA -1 to 4 applications, alone or in combination with a reduced dose of copper (1 to 2 kg/ha/year)-offers performance equivalent to that of a conventional program or a standard copper program of 3 kg/ha/year, i.e. 70 to 80% effectiveness on bunches, thus enabling a reduction in copper use of up to 66%.

These findings confirm the robustness and consistency of AXPERA, already observed in 2024, a year marked by an exceptionally high downy mildew pressure.

A tightening regulatory framework in France

On July 15, 2025, the French health authority ANSES (National Health Security Agency) conducted a major re-evaluation of copper-based plant protection products. Out of 34 copper formulations reviewed, only 2 were reauthorized for use on vines - under highly restrictive conditions[2] (reduced annual doses, minimum distance requirements from homes and waterways, and a ban on applications during flowering).

This regulatory tightening has come as a shock to French winegrowers and marks a turning point for the industry. It reinforces the urgent need for effective, natural, and environmentally responsible alternatives.

In this context, AXPERA emerges as a concrete and operational response to the new regulatory landscape.

Final stage before market authorization and launch in 2026

The regulatory approval process for AXPERA is progressing actively worldwide:

European Union - The active substance Willaertia magna lysate was approved by the European Commission in June 2025. Market authorizations for the formulated product are expected between late 2025 and early 2026, particularly in France, Italy, and Spain , key vine-growing countries.

- The active substance Willaertia magna lysate was approved by the European Commission in June 2025. , key vine-growing countries. United States - AXPERA was recently approved as a biofungicide[3], with an exemption from maximum residue limits (MRL).

In parallel, new crop extensions (tomato, strawberry, banana, turf) are under development for early 2027, along with a new formulation (AXP20) targeting cereals, planned for release by the end of 2027.

Commercial launch set for 2026

The commercial rollout of AXPERA for vineyards will be supported by a strategic partnership with Koppert, a recognized leader in biocontrol solutions. Initial launches are planned for 2026 in Southern Europe - notably Italy, France, and Spain - followed by a gradual expansion as national authorizations are granted.

"For Southern Europe, our projections for AXPERA-treated vineyard areas reach 120,000 hectares "developed" by 2029, and 260,000 hectares "developed"[4] by 2032," said Damien Facci, Sales Director for France (Field Crops and Green Spaces) at Koppert.

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. The active substance has obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and in 2025 in Europe. Product approvals have been granted in the USA and are expected in the coming months in Europe.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

