AMOEBA: AXPERA named biocontrol solution of the year 2025 // Amoeba's anti-fungal innovation wins the Gold Award at the 2025 Bernard Blum Awards

Chassieu (France), 20 October 2025 - 6:30 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, has just been awarded the Bernard Blum Gold Medal, the highest distinction given for innovation in biocontrol. This award positions AXPERA as the most promising biocontrol solution of the year in terms of protecting plants against fungal diseases.

Bernard Blum Prize: a global benchmark for biocontrol solutions

Created in 2015, the Bernard Blum Award recognizes the most innovative biocontrol products each year, combining agronomic effectiveness with respect for human health and the environment. Entries are evaluated according to four criteria: Scientific Foundation and Merit, degree of innovation, contribution to sustainable agriculture, and commercial opportunity.

For this 10th edition, the jury selected 20 candidates. Amoéba and its AXPERA solution stood out for their unique technology, the result of a pioneering scientific discovery involving the use of amoebas, opening up new prospects for sustainable antifungal protection.

Sandrine Troussieux, Scientific Director at Amoéba, states: "This award recognises more than ten years of research and commitment. AXPERA proves that it is possible to innovate in new ways to address major agronomic challenges. We are very proud that our solution, born out of French scientific innovation, is now recognised internationally."

French innovation at the service of sustainable agriculture

The Bernard Blum Award gold medal crowns an exemplary scientific, regulatory and agronomic career that began several years ago. Thanks to AXPERA, Amoéba has demonstrated that it is possible to reconcile agronomic performance, ecological transition and economic competitiveness in a sector under strong regulatory pressure and facing global warming.

In this context, Amoeba continued its large-scale testing and benchmarking campaigns in 2025 on vines and vegetable crops in the main European countries and the United States with its commercial partner Koppert, prescribers and farmers. These tests, conducted for example with cucumber producers in the Netherlands and winegrowers in Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne, confirmed the effectiveness and reliability of the solution in real-world conditions. Farmers can now rely on AXPERA in their fight against fungal diseases (mildew, powdery mildew, etc.).

At the same time, the company is pursuing an ambitious regulatory roadmap. In the United States, Amoeba has just obtained regulatory approval from the US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to market its AXPERA NOA and AXPERA GREEN biocontrol products, intended respectively for high-value-added speciality crops (vines, tomatoes, cucurbits, leafy greens, legumes, berries), professional turf markets and ornamental plants.

In Europe, the results of applications for marketing authorisation for the AXPERA solution in nine targeted European countries are expected by early 2026 at the latest. In Brazil, the marketing authorisation decision is expected in mid-2026.

These steps will pave the way for a gradual commercial launch in the first strategic target markets (vineyards, vegetable crops), before expanding to other agricultural sectors.

Jean-François DOUCET, CEO of Amoéba states: "This award is much more than just a prize: it is a key milestone that validates our development strategy and accelerates our market launch. AXPERA was designed to address the environmental and economic challenges facing farmers today. Our ambition is clear: to make AXPERA a global benchmark in biocontrol."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. The active substance has obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and in 2025 in Europe. Product approvals have been granted in the USA and are expected in the coming months in Europe.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

