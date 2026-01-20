Amoeba: Gold medal winner at SIVAL, Amoéba displays its ambitions for its biocontrol solution

Chassieu, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chassieu (France), 20 January 2026 - 6:00 pm -Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialised in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, recaps its recent participation in SIVAL (International Exhibition of Plant Production Techniques) in Angers (France). During this leading European and global event for the crop industry, Amoéba won the gold medal in the SIVAL Innovation 2026 Competition for its biocontrol solution and announced, together with its partner Koppert, the commercial launch in 2026 of its biocontrol solution for treating vineyards and vegetable crops as soon as market authorisations are obtained in the targeted European countries.

AXPERA recognised as the innovative solution of the year by professionals

For the 2026 edition of SIVAL, the jury selected and evaluated 34 innovations, nominated in seven different categories. Amoéba and its AXPERA solution, presented in the category 'plant health, soil and growing media', stood out for their pioneering scientific approach, opening up new perspectives for sustainable protection against fungal diseases, and were awarded the gold medal in the SIVAL Innovation 2026 competition. The awards were officially presented during a special evening event held on 14 January. Receiving the award, Jean-François Doucet, CEO of Amoéba, said: "Receiving the SIVAL d'Or in Angers a few months after receiving the Bernard Blum Award in Basel is a source of great pride for the Amoéba teams, who work tirelessly to put biology at the service of concrete solutions for agriculture. We must make these effective alternatives available to farmers." SIVAL 2026 also featured several highlights for Amoéba and its partners. On 13 January, Koppert held a press conference at the event to announce the international launch of the TIAGAN brand, which will replace AXPERA as the commercial brand for viticultural uses. This major milestone is the result of several months of collaboration between Amoéba and Koppert.

Lastly, the three days of the exhibition provided an opportunity to pursue and deepen numerous contacts with the arboriculture, vegetable growing and wine-growing sectors.

Following intense regulatory activity, major alliances in 2025 and recognition by future customers...

This prestigious award received at SIVAL, marks an exceptional year for Amoéba's biocontrol solution, which has impressed both major industry players and professionals in the field with its potential.

June 2025















Approval of the active substance lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky by the 27 Member States of the European Union as a low-risk substance.



Signing of a strategic commercial agreement with Koppert, world leader in biocontrol. This agreement grants it exclusive distribution rights for a period of five years for its product designed for vines and vegetable crops in greenhouses and open fields in 18 European countries and the United States.



October 2025 Market authorisation in the United States for AXPERA.



Amoéba receives the Bernard Blum Gold Medal, the highest distinction for innovation in biocontrol. This award positions AXPERA as the most promising biocontrol solution of the year.







November 2025 Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Syngenta, global leader in crop protection and biocontrol, to develop and market innovative biocontrol solutions for the European Union and United Kingdom markets, with a focus on cereals and field crops.





These crucial steps were very well received by biocontrol professionals. Among winegrowers, the AXPERA solution has proven particularly effective in combating grapevine downy mildew, enabling them to reduce their use of copper in line with current regulatory guidelines, while improving the effectiveness of plant protection programmes.

Lastly, Amoéba was featured in early 2026 by the American television network CNN in its series Innovate, which showcases companies behind innovative and sustainable solutions1. This major international media selected Amoeba for its ability to develop disruptive, environmentally friendly innovation, described as one of "the breakthroughs reshaping our world.2".

… the biocontrol solution will be on the market by 2026 for vines and vegetable crops

Amoéba is now waiting for marketing authorisations for the TIAGAN solution (formerly AXPERA) in the nine European countries targeted3, with a decision expected in the first half of 2026.

Pending these authorisations, Amoeba is continuing to work closely with Koppert to implement the optimal strategy for marketing TIAGAN in the first European target countries, particularly France and Italy, where expectations are high (regulatory context unfavourable to the use of copper, phytotoxicity of sulphur, etc.), during 2026. Vines and vegetable crops will therefore be targeted as a priority.

At the same time, Amoéba is continuing to invest in its CDMOs (subcontractors) in order to prepare for the ramp-up in production. The year 2026 will therefore enable the establishment of a robust supply chain to ensure the upcoming commercial ramp-up.

Amoéba, alongside its main partner Koppert, is therefore approaching 2026 with the ambition of meeting the expectations of professionals in the agricultural and wine-growing sectors with an effective and environmentally friendly biofungicide solution.

Jean-François DOUCET, CEO of Amoéba, states: "We are particularly satisfied with our presence at SIVAL, where we received another prestigious award for our biocontrol solution and had many fruitful discussions with professionals in the sector. The exhibition was an opportunity to showcase the growing recognition of our solution and its value among many farmers, manufacturers and distributors. While awaiting marketing authorisations, we are working closely with our partner Koppert and our subcontractors to prepare for the ramp-up in production."

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and cultivating it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and on the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has carried out the necessary regulatory procedures and filed registration dossiers in Europe and the United States. The active substance has obtained approval in 2022 in the USA and in 2025 in Europe. Product approvals have been granted in the USA and are expected in the coming months in Europe.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for it to be marketed worldwide except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.







1Click on this link to watch CNN's report on Amoéba.

2See the press release issued by CNN on 9 January 2026.

3 France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Portugal.





Attachment

amoeba_200126_VEN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ba57afd7-e475-427e-b8c5-4f5dfe48fb8c)

Contacts: Amoéba Chief Executive Officer Jean-François DOUCET +33 (0)4 26 69 16 00 jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com ACTUS finance & communication Investor relations Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations Serena BONI +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 sboni@actus.fr Droit Devant Agency Business and general public press relations Laëtitia PINTO +33 (0)7 64 83 39 85 pinto@droitdevant.fr