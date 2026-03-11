AMOEBA: Amoéba receives its first order from Koppert and confirms its transformation into a commercial company

Press release

Chassieu (France), 11 March 2026 - 6:00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialised in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces its first order from its partner Koppert, world leader in biocontrol. Amoéba thus becomes a true commercial company, whose biocontrol activities are now structured around its subsidiary Green 4 Agro, headed by Jean-Marc PETAT, former director of the Company and expert in the sector.

A first order that marks a new phase in Amoéba's history

The first deliveries of this order, which is part of the distribution agreement signed with Koppert in June 2025 covering vineyards and market gardens in 18 European countries and the United States, will be made in April 2026.

In a context marked by accelerated regulatory developments, including requests from the agricultural sector for derogatory marketing authorisations for the use of AXPERA and the entry into the final stage for the definitive marketing authorisation of AXPERA in France[1], this order will allow the company to build up the necessary stocks to meet initial demand in France, Italy and the Netherlands. Amoéba thus confirms its ability to meet the growing needs of professionals for its solutions to help them combat fungal diseases.

Amoéba and Koppert therefore confirm the promising prospects of their partnership, following on from the launch of TIAGAN at the beginning of the year, the trade name of Amoéba's solution for the vineyard market. The two companies are continuing to work together to determine the best offerings for the various markets covered by their agreement.

On this occasion, Martin KOPPERT, Chief Business Officer of Koppert, said: "We are very pleased with the start of our collaboration with Amoéba. Their biofungicide has truly unique characteristics, providing concrete and environmentally friendly solutions for professionals. We have adopted a gradual approach in order to carefully target the regions and crops that will be addressed as a priority before moving on to a larger scale. The development and presentation in January of TIAGAN, our product for vineyard professionals, perfectly illustrates this approach and the successful start to our collaboration."

The biocontrol business is organised around the Green 4 Agro subsidiary

As Amoéba officially becomes a commercial company, it is now structuring its activities in the agricultural sector around its subsidiary Green 4 Agro[2], which is dedicated to the marketing and development of its biofungicides and biostimulants. Its capital is 100% owned by Amoéba.

Since 1 March 2026, Green 4 Agro has been headed by Jean-Marc PETAT, former administrator of Amoéba until 28 February 2026. He has extensive experience in the agricultural and biocontrol sectors, gained over nearly 30 years with the BASF Group, one of the world leaders in crop protection.

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green 4 Agro, said: "This first order is proof of the promising nature of our partnership with Koppert, with whom we work closely and in complete confidence. The success of this first step is excellent news for our future commercial developments with Koppert. We look forward to responding to requests from professionals and agricultural sectors, which are operating in an increasingly restrictive regulatory environment and which show us their interest in our solution every day in Europe and other countries."

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts:

Amoéba ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 17, 2025 under number D.25-0281 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated 23 February 2026.

[2] See the press release dated 15 October 2025.

