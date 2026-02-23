AMOEBA: 2025 annual results: major regulatory and commercial advances paving the way for commercialisation in 2026

Chassieu (France), 23 February 2026 - 6:00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialised in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces its audited results for the 2025 financial year, as approved by the Board of Directors.

After a 2025 financial year marked by intense regulatory and pre-commercial activity, both in biocontrol and cosmetics, as well as recognition from agricultural and wine-growing professionals, the 2026 financial year will be a turning point for Amoéba, marking its transformation into an industrial and commercial company. This change is based on the latest regulatory advances, as the ANSES (French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety) initiated the final phase of the evaluation of the application for marketing authorisation for the AXPERA biocontrol product (see press release published today), as well as on the effective collaboration with its commercial partner Koppert, leading player in biocontrol.

An intense 2025 financial year marked by recognition of the potential of Amoéba's solutions

As expected, and under the leadership of the new management team in place since the end of 2023, Amoéba completed a development cycle in 2025 that resulted in several major achievements, consolidating the conditions for entering the commercialisation and growth phase ahead.

With the research and development phase of its biocontrol solution now largely complete, Amoéba can rely on a clear regulatory framework for biocontrol, with the approval of its active substance in Europe and marketing authorisation obtained in the United States for AXPERA. These regulatory advances allow the Company to focus its efforts on commercial execution.

Many milestones were also achieved commercially with global leaders in the sector, with the signing of a distribution agreement with Koppert covering vineyards and market gardens in 18 European countries and the United States, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding with Syngenta, a major global player in crop protection and innovative solutions, covering cereals and field crops in Europe and the United Kingdom. These achievements have been accompanied by recognition from professionals in the biocontrol sector, which awarded Koppert the gold medal at the prestigious Bernard Blum Awards during the Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM) in Basel (Switzerland) for its AXPERA solution, designated the most promising biocontrol solution of 2025. Amoéba also won the gold medal at the SIVAL Innovation 2026 competition (International Trade Fair, Angers, France), Europe's leading trade fair for crop production professionals. On this occasion, Koppert held a press conference to announce the international launch of the TIAGAN brand, which is set to replace AXPERA for viticultural uses.

Finally, with regard to its cosmetics business, Amoéba signed in July 2025 an agreement with both regulatory and commercial scope with the leading Oriental Beauty Valley group in China.

Financial statements reflecting the investments made to transform Amoéba into an industrial and commercial company by 2026

Amoéba 31/12/2024 31/12/2025 Variation Consolidated income statement €k €k €k Revenue - - - Grants 602 695 +93 Industrial deployment costs (1,478) (2,560) -1,082 Research and development costs (1,646) (1,575) +71 Administrative costs and overheads (2,731) (2,710) +21 Sales and marketing (409) (625) -216 Current operating income (5,663) (6,784) -1,121 Other income and expenses - - - Operating income (5,663) (6,784) -1,121 Financial income (expense) (928) (1,519) -591 Net income (6,592) (8,303) -1,711

Current operating income amounted to -€6,784k (-€5,663k in 2024), reflecting additional industrial development costs (+€1,082k) recorded in 2025 to gradually increase the Company's production capacity (particularly at the Chassieu site in France).

Marketing expenses increased by €216k, in connection with preparations for the launch of the biocontrol solution in 2026 and efforts to raise Amoéba's visibility among professionals in the agricultural and wine-growing sectors.

Conversely, research and development expenditure and general and administrative expenses remain under control and are down by -€71k and -€21k in 2025, reflecting the maturity of the solutions and the gradual end of the initial development cycle and the start of the commercial deployment phase.

Operating income stands at -€6,784k (-€5,663k in 2024), reflecting both intense activity in 2025 (regulatory approvals, preparation for the commercial launch of the biocontrol solution, strengthening of visibility) and good control of structural costs.

After taking into account the financial result (-€1,519k, up following the use of the bond loan), the net result for the 2025 financial year was -€8,303k (-€6,592k in 2024).

Cash horizon until the end of 2026

The Company's cash position as at 31 December 2025 amounted to €4,722k, compared with €459k as at 31 December 2024, a significant increase following the capital increase completed in July 2025.

Cash requirements related to operations (-€6,089k) and investments (-€1,303k) were largely offset by financing issued during the financial year (+€11,657k), mainly consisting of the proceeds from the cash capital increase (€8,026k) and the receipt of new tranches of the non-convertible bond loan (€3,976k).

As at 31 December 2025, the Company's equity stood at €-5,361k, compared with €-10,410k as at 31 December 2024. The Company's financial debt amounted to €12,238k as at 31 December 2025 (€12,065k at the end of 2024), mainly consisting of the simple bond loan from Nice & Green (€11,400k at the end of 2025 and €10,911k at the end of 2024).

The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 were approved by the Board of Directors on a basis of going concern.

Nice & Green has confirmed its continued financial support until at least 31 December 2026, reflecting its reference shareholder's renewed confidence in Amoéba's trajectory and development potential.

With this support, the Company considers that it can ensure its going concern until the end of 2026.

Jean-François DOUCET, CEO of Amoéba, states: "We have come a long way in recent years and achieved a high level of maturity in scientific, regulatory, industrial and commercial aspects. The progress made and the initial agreements signed with major players in the biocontrol and cosmetics sectors are now contributing to shaping our commercial trajectory and securing the first stages of deployment.

We are entering the phase in which we will begin to reap the rewards of this important work, with commercialisation scheduled to begin this year. The year 2026 will mark Amoéba's effective entry into a phase of gradual commercial expansion."

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. Product registration was obtained in 2025 for the United States and is expected in 2026 in France and then in other targeted European countries.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

