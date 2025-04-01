AMOEBA: Amoéba signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Metron Technology, a subsidiary of the Oriental Beauty Valley (OBV) group, the undisputed leader in cosmetics in China

Press release

Chassieu (France), 1st April 2025 - 6 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Metron Technology, a subsidiary of the Chinese Oriental Beauty Valley group (OBV group), with a view to signing an agreement for the registration of its own natural cosmetic ingredient in China, and for its commercial distribution on the local market in a second phase. Only a few months after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Koppert, world leader in biocontrol[1], this signature with a strategic player in the cosmetics industry in China demonstrates once again the interest of major global groups in the solutions developed by Amoéba and their promising prospects.

Based in Shanghai, the Oriental Beauty Valley group is an industrial centre of excellence officially supported by the Chinese authorities as part of their national development strategy for the cosmetics sector. Recognised as a pilot area by the Chinese government, this hub embodies the Chinese government's desire to accelerate innovation, raise quality standards and strengthen the attractiveness of the Chinese market in the field of beauty and well-being.

It brings together more than 1,000 companies (including L'Oréal, Shiseido, etc.), laboratories, research centers and specialist bodies, forming a unique ecosystem that fosters synergies between innovation, production and regulation. As a veritable strategic hub, Oriental Beauty Valley offers a structured and secure environment to support innovative projects, from formulation to regulatory compliance, while meeting growing demands in terms of safety, efficacy and sustainable development.

Oriental Beauty Valley therefore appears to be the ideal partner for Amoéba to boost the development of its cosmetic ingredient, whose potential and efficacy on skin ageing markers and in mitigating the harmful effects of oxidative stress have already been demonstrated[2]. As a remainder, a study carried out in the 1st half of 2024 by the Institut d'Expertise Clinique (France) also confirmed the benefits of using the cosmetic ingredient developed by Amoéba for its anti-ageing effect and skin care, with "statistically significant" results measured for various claims (in particular the repairing effect on the superficial dermis)[3].

This Memorandum of Understanding will enable Amoéba and the Oriental Beauty Valley group to open a period of negotiations in order to reach an agreement covering both the regulatory aspects and the marketing of Amoéba's ingredient on Chinese territory. In particular, it includes:

Support and advice from the Oriental Beauty Valley group to obtain registration for Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient in China;

A distribution agreement for Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient with Chinese cosmetics groups, once registration has been obtained.

Another major step forward in the development of Amoéba

While Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient was already registered on the INCI (International Nomenclature for Cosmetic Ingredients) list in 2024, making it possible to market it without further authorisation throughout the world with the exception of China, this Memorandum of Understanding now enables Amoéba to prepare for its arrival on the Chinese market, the world's second-largest cosmetics market, estimated at nearly $85 billion, after that of the United States. Once registered in China, Amoéba's cosmetic ingredient can be used worldwide, paving the way for future collaborations with international groups wishing to use the same formulas throughout the world.

Amoéba is therefore preparing to considerably accelerate the development of its cosmetics business, which complements its biocontrol segment, since it is characterised by lower ingredient volumes but sold at very high margins. Lastly, the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding once again demonstrates the interest shown by major global players in Amoéba, which has unique expertise in the world, from the patented use of amoebae, in the development of substances and ingredients that are both innovative and environmentally friendly.

Benoît VILLERS, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Amoéba, said: "After signing an MoU with Koppert, world leader in biocontrol, at the end of 2024, we are delighted to sign an MoU for our cosmetics business with the Oriental Beauty Valley (OBV) group, a major and leading player in China. This is a key step for Amoéba, as we will not only be able to benefit from all the OBV group's expertise, at both regulatory and commercial levels, but also join a veritable hub made up of several hundred world-renowned players in the cosmetics industry. This Memorandum of Understanding aims to significantly accelerate our presence in this industry, and we are very proud to have been selected by OBV. We are thus actively pursuing Amoéba's development plan, whose unique expertise is once again recognised by a leading global player".

M. Yuecheng ZHU, CEO of Metron (Shanghai) Technology Co., said: "OBV, which enjoys the title of Cosmetics Capital of China and is a leader in the Chinese cosmetics industry, will offer Amoéba its full range of services which, in time, may extend beyond the registration and distribution process. The scientific results already obtained have convinced us that Amoéba can provide innovative and unique solutions in China. We are convinced that this cooperation will be a great success for both companies".

About Oriental Beauty Valley Group :

Oriental Beauty Valley Group is a state-owned company under the jurisdiction of Fengxian District (Shanghai region), with registered capital of 600 million yuan. It focuses on promoting the beauty and health industry, as well as creating a "Silicon Valley" for the cosmetics industry. Thee Group actively plays the role of a market entity to enrich industrial resources, accelerate industrial development, carry out mergers and acquisitions and acquire stakes in high-quality enterprises in the entire beauty and health industry chain, consolidate industrial ecology, and promote the agglomeration and development of the beauty and health industry cluster in Fengxian District.

About Metron Technology (Oriental Beauty Valley Group) :

Metron Technology is a strategic subsidiary of Oriental Beauty Valley, specialising in regulatory, scientific and technological support for innovative cosmetics projects. Created with the support of the local authorities and as part of the development of the beauty ecosystem in Shanghai, Metron Technology's mission is to facilitate the integration of international innovations on the Chinese market, by ensuring their compliance with local standards.

Positioned at the interface between research, industry and government, Metron Technology offers cutting-edge expertise in regulatory approval, safety assessment and validation of cosmetic ingredients, working directly with the relevant authorities. Thanks to its partner laboratories, scientific teams and consultancy services, it supports foreign companies throughout the registration and marketing process.

About AMOÉBA:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and growing it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the USA as well as the recommendation for approval in Europe issued by the Austrian authority. Cosmetic applications do not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit https://amoeba-nature.com/en/.

