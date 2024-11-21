WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned the residents about the surge in pertussis cases, commonly known as whooping cough.The department stated that over 1,730 confirmed cases were reported in Wisconsin.'State health department is reporting over 1,700 cases, and normally - we'd have probably less than 100, so this is a really bad year for whooping cough,' UW Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Greg DeMuri said.'The people who are vulnerable to getting severe disease with it, severe infection, are infants - children less than one.'According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 23,500 cases of whooping cough reported as of November 9.Among all states, Pennsylvania was hit the most with 2,523 cases of whooping cough, followed by New York with 2,142 cases.Besides Wisconsin, states like Ohio, Washington and California have reported more over 1,000 cases. While, Nevada, Connecticut, New Hampshire, West Virginia and D.C. have reported the lowest cases.Whooping cough is a very contagious respiratory illness caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria that are typically accompanied by an uncontrollable hacking cough, 'followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like 'whoop,' as described by the Mayo Clinic.'Bad cough, prolonged cough - sometimes it is termed the '100-day cough' because the cough can really last up to three months,' DeMuri said.Initial symptoms mirror allergies or the common cold-congestion, runny nose, watery eyes-with more serious symptoms including severe fatigue and vomiting from all the coughing.Health experts have recommended people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against the disease.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX