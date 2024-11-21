San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) just unveiled the new XP Pro 5G, the company's next generation ultra rugged smartphone supporting Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband. Available starting today with Verizon, this latest flagship phone benefits from over two decades of innovation in rugged phone design, offering unmatched durability in a sleek, stealthy profile.

The all-new Sonim XP Pro 5G phone now available at Verizon -- who knew rugged could look so sleek?

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/230845_sonim_xppro_1200x800_pr_image_v2a-alt-01.jpg

Engineered to excel and blend effortlessly in diverse environments-from the field to the boardroom-the XP Pro 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H, IP68, and IPX9K certifications1, providing uncompromising protection against shock, dust, and water. Its ability to withstand submersion up to 6.5 feet for an hour far exceeds industry standards. Enhanced by Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), the device offers additional defenses against other elements, ensuring it remains operational in the harshest conditions. The non-incendive Class I, II, III, Division 2 rating further guarantees safety, making it indispensable in hazardous areas across industries such as industrial, mining, oil and gas, emergency services, military, agriculture, and utilities.

At its core, the XP Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency with Verizon, enhanced by 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and expandable up to 2TB external storage via MicroSD (sold separately)2. This powerful setup supports complex data processing and high-resolution imaging leveraging the triple rear camera, essential for professionals conducting detailed inspections or on-the-spot reporting in demanding environments.

Ideally suited for field professionals, the XP Pro 5G features a large and virtually shatter-proof glove-friendly screen reinforced with Gorilla ® Glass Victus ® II, and two versatile action keys that users can customize for quick access to favorite apps or functions. These keys also support integration with specialized applications, such as Push-to-Talk for instant communications or SOS, crucial for team coordination in high stakes environments. The dual loudspeakers with 100dB+ output are expertly integrated with Echo and Noise Cancellation Technology, ensuring clear audio in noisy settings3. A robust 5000mAh battery supports extended workdays4, and minimizes downtime with fast-charging using the USB 3.1 (type C) connector. A 3-year manufacturer's warranty5 backs the XP Pro 5G, at no additional cost, offering significantly more extended coverage than other devices in its class.

Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim Technologies, stated, "Our enterprise and first responder customers asked, and we listened. They wanted a streamlined device that maintains our rugged DNA while being versatile for both work and personal use. The Sonim XP Pro 5G exceeds expectations, redefining rugged smartphone technology. With its unmatched feature set, including the SonimWare Enterprise software suite, services, and a comprehensive accessories ecosystem, it stands unrivaled in the market today."

Additional features of the Sonim XP Pro 5G include:

Android Enterprise Recommended; Android 14 with OS updates for Android 15 and 16

Enterprise-ready features with SonimWare software suite: A free comprehensive software package offering seamless device management and optimization for fieldworkers and managers, including provisioning, deployment, updates, enterprise security, and third-party app support. SonimScout enhances operational efficiency and control with robust configuration, management, and technical support tools, alongside additional functionalities like SonimScan for an efficient lightweight alternative to barcode scanners, Kiosk mode and SOS for enhanced safety and productivity.

A free comprehensive software package offering seamless device management and optimization for fieldworkers and managers, including provisioning, deployment, updates, enterprise security, and third-party app support. SonimScout enhances operational efficiency and control with robust configuration, management, and technical support tools, alongside additional functionalities like SonimScan for an efficient lightweight alternative to barcode scanners, Kiosk mode and SOS for enhanced safety and productivity. Complete communication solution: A versatile selection of accessories designed for diverse industries are sold separately. Choose from ultra-rugged headsets, power for Remote Speaker Microphones (RSM) via the XP Pro 5G SecureAudio connector, vehicle kits, multi-bay chargers, and cases which can boost workforce productivity, regardless of location or task at hand.

Now available through Verizon the Sonim XP Pro 5G is poised to redefine expectations for what a rugged smartphone can achieve. https://www.verizon.com/business/products/devices/smartphones/sonim-xp-pro-5g

Discover its full capabilities and explore Sonim's complete suite of solutions at www.sonimtech.com.

1 Based on SGS lab testing & certification. The MIL-STD-810H testing includes drop testing onto concrete with the device on its front, corners and edges, a total of 26 times combined. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68/X9K testing against a vacuum test with talcum powder for 8 hours on 5 devices and testing the device against different conditions including turntable speed, waterflow, water pressure, water temperature, test position, test distance from jet to sample and test duration. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68/X9K testing.

2 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

3 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

4 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

5 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a) damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced.

Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230845

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.