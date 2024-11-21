Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing (the "FT Private Placement") as announced November 18 2024. The FT Private Placement raised gross proceeds of $527,000 by issuing a total of 1,550,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.34 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of a non flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase a non flow-through common share at a price of $0.50 for a period of two years from closing.

Proceeds of the financing enable an expanded Q1 2025 drilling program at the Sherridon copper-gold-zinc project in Manitoba, following on from the recently completed 2024 program. T2 Metals is fully permitted for drilling at Sherridon until July 2027 (see press release dated November 13 2024), with targets to include some in the vicinity of the five historical mineral resources, and other regional targets that have not previously been drill tested.

Sherridon is a well-known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") camp in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt of central western Manitoba, with a significant mining and exploration history. The Project has year-round road access, is 70 km from the mining centre of Flin Flon, and lies upon an operational train line.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "Closing of this flow-through financing provides the Company with additional capacity to drill at Sherridon during the winter of 2025. In addition to the five historical mineral resources and two former mines, the project has many untested targets. The recently granted drilling permit through to 2027 allows the T2 Metals team to plan ahead for regular drill campaigns and we look forward to being back on site when winter conditions allow."

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering and purchased an aggregate of 64,700 FT Units. Participation of the insiders in the offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

A finder's fee in the amount of $30,000 cash was paid on a portion of the financing. All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

