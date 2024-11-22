WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Texas Pacific Land Corp. (TPL) will replace Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) will replace Texas Pacific Land in the S&P MidCap 400, and Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) will replace Mueller Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 26.S&P 500 & 100 constituent ConocoPhillips (COP) is acquiring Marathon Oil in a deal expected to close November 22, pending final closing conditions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX