Zurich Insurance Group's stock reached a remarkable 23-year high on Thursday, climbing to 546 Swiss francs and leading gains on Switzerland's benchmark SMI index with a 3.1% increase. The surge came as the insurance giant unveiled ambitious business targets for 2025-2027, highlighting its strategic transformation and growing market confidence. The company's announcement of an adjusted return on equity target of at least 23% - a significant increase from the previous 20% goal - particularly impressed investors, especially considering the company's recent track record of exceeding expectations with returns of 23% in 2023 and 25% in early 2024.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

The insurance powerhouse outlined comprehensive growth objectives across its business segments, targeting core earnings per share growth exceeding 9% and cumulative cash remittances of over $19 billion by 2027. In its commercial insurance division, the company aims to achieve operating profits surpassing $4.2 billion, while the middle market segment is projected to exceed $10 billion in gross premiums. The life insurance sector anticipates 8% annual growth in risk insurance gross premiums, complemented by targeted mid-single-digit premium growth in the Farmers division over the next three years.

