BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and GDP from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's revised GDP data. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy expanded 0.2 percent in the third quarter.In the meantime, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month in October, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in September.At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's composite PMI survey results. The services index is seen falling to 49.0 in November and the factory PMI to rise slightly to 44.6 in November.At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the services index to climb to 51.8 and the manufacturing PMI to edge up to 43.1 in November.At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release Eurozone flash PMI survey data for November. The services PMI is expected to remain unchanged at 51.6 and the manufacturing index at 46.0.At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global flash PMI survey results are due. The services index is seen at 52.3 in November, up from 52.0 in October. The manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 50.1 from 49.9 a month ago.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX