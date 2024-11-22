BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) announced that it will receive a milestone payment following the pricing approval and launch of FRUZAQLA (fruquintinib) 1mg/5mg capsules in Japan by its partner Takeda (TAK) for patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer. This follows approval for the manufacturing and marketing of FRUZAQLA by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.Takeda said in September 2024 that it received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to manufacture and market FRUZAQLA Capsules 1mg/5mg, a selective oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) -1, -2 and -3, for the treatment of advanced or recurrent colorectal cancer (CRC) that is neither curable nor resectable and that has progressed after chemotherapy.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX