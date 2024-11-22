Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF HEEROS PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 22 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES Accountor Finago Oy, part of the Accountor Software group, announced on 22 November 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash tender for all shares and option rights in Heeros Plc. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Heeros Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (e)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): "the Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260