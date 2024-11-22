Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2DGQ6 | ISIN: FI4000127527
Berlin
22.11.24
08:09 Uhr
5,500 Euro
+1,820
+49,46 %
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2024 08:34 Uhr
66 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF HEEROS PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Finanznachrichten News
NOTICE 22 NOVEMBER 2024 SHARES

Accountor Finago Oy, part of the Accountor Software group, announced on 22
November 2024 a voluntary recommended public cash tender for all shares and
option rights in Heeros Plc. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Heeros Plc observation status on the
grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article
(e)). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): "the Issuer
is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention
to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". 





Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
