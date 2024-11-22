WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Yu Shang Food, Inc. has expanded the recall of its ready-to-eat or RTE meat and poultry products to include additional 67,651 pounds of products, now totaling 72,240 pounds. The recall was due to potential adulteration with Listeria monocytogenes.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS in early November had announced the recall of about 4,589 pounds of RTE meat and poultry products for the Listeria concern.FSIS, working in conjunction with public health partners, determined that there is a link between the RTE meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food and an illness cluster.All ready-to-eat products produced prior to October 28 are subject to the recall. The impacted products bear establishment number 'P-46684' or 'EST. M46684' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations across the United States and were available for purchase online.The recall was initiated after FSIS' routine testing and follow-up activities of Yu Shang Food's finished product on October 21 confirmed the product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes.In additional testing, Listeria monocytogenes was detected in product and in environmental samples collected by the agency. FSIS noted that whole genome sequencing is underway to determine if these samples match the outbreak strain.Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.The FSIS asked those concerned about an illness to contact a healthcare provider. Over concern that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the agency urged them to throw away the impacted products or return them to the place of purchase.In recent recalls, Detroit, Michigan-based Wolverine Packing Co. earlier this week called back around 167,277 pounds of ground beef products possibly linked to an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX