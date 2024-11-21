ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Logility) (NASDAQ: LGTY), a leader in AI-first supply chain planning software, today reported its second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results.
"Subscription revenues continued to grow, up nine percent year over year in the current quarter, even though we faced a number of headwinds as start dates on a couple of projects pushed out and delayed closing of several late-stage deals in our pipeline," said Allan Dow, President and CEO of Logility. "While we still expect to secure these opportunities in the current fiscal year, we are revising our revenue guidance to reflect the impact of lower professional services revenue. Our prior guidance for recurring revenue and adjusted EBITDA is unchanged as we remain confident in our ability to grow subscription fees and maintain strong margins."
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook from Continuing Operations:
- Total recurring revenues remain unchanged at $87.0 million to $89.0 million, and
- Total Adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged at $15.0 million to $16.4 million.
- Revised guidance for total revenues is $101.0 million to $105.0 million.
Key Second Quarter Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations:
- Subscription fees were $14.5 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, a 9% increase compared to $13.4 million for the same period of the prior year.
- Recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Subscriptions were $21.6 million or 85% of total revenues in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $21.5 million or 84% of total revenues in the same period of the prior year.
- Total revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 decreased 2% to $25.3 million, compared to $25.7 million for the same period of the prior year, principally due to a decrease in services and maintenance revenue.
- Maintenance revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 decreased 13% to $7.1 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year, as anticipated, partially due to the divestiture of the Transportation group in November, 2023 and client conversions to the cloud.
- Professional services and other revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 decreased 10% to $3.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year. The decline was primarily driven by outsourcing of some services to systems integrators and lower project work for internal staff.
- Software license revenues were $0.1 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year, continuing the focus on cloud services sales.
- Operating earnings for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 decreased 16% to $1.0 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year.
- GAAP net earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 were $1.7 million or $0.05 per fully diluted share compared to $0.6 million or $0.02 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.
- Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2024, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, were $3.8 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share compared to $2.9 million or $0.08 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.
- EBITDA from continuing operations was $2.2 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $2.5 million for the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations decreased 7% to $3.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $4.1 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
Key Fiscal 2025 Year to Date Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations:
- Subscription fees were $29.3 million for the six months ended October 31, 2024, an 8% increase compared to $27.1 million for the same period last year, while Software license revenues were $0.3 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year.
- Recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Cloud Services were $43.7 million and $43.4 million or 85% and 84% of total revenues for the six-month periods ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
- Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2024 were $51.5 million compared to $51.6 million for the same period last year.
- Maintenance revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2024 were $14.4 million, a 12% decrease compared to $16.3 million for the same period last year partially due to the divestiture of the Transportation group in November, 2023 and client conversions to the cloud.
- Professional services and other revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2024 decreased 3% to $7.5 million compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year.
- For the six months ended October 31, 2024, the Company reported continuing operating earnings of approximately $2.9 million compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year.
- GAAP net earnings from continuing operations were approximately $3.8 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share for the six months ended October 31, 2024, a 17% increase compared to $3.2 million or $0.09 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.
- Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended October 31, 2024, which exclude stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, increased 18% to $7.9 million or $0.24 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.7 million or $0.19 per fully diluted share for the same period last year.
- EBITDA from continuing operations increased by 13% to $5.2 million for the six months ended October 31, 2024 compared to $4.6 million for the same period last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 9% to $8.4 million for the six months ended October 31, 2024 compared to $7.8 million for the six months ended October 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation.
During Q2'25, the company completed the reclassification (the "Reclassification") of the Company's common stock to eliminate its Class B Common Stock. Under the terms of the Reclassification Agreement, each outstanding share of the Company's Class B Common Stock was exchanged for 1.2 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. In connection with the Reclassification, the Company issued 2,185,904 shares of Class A Common Stock to James C. Edenfield, the beneficial owner of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Class B Shares (the "Class B Shareholder"), pursuant to that certain Reclassification Agreement, dated April 10, 2024 by and between the Company and the Class B Shareholder. In accordance with ASC 260, Earnings Per Share, net (loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders was reduced by the excess of the fair value of the common shares issued over the carrying amount of the Class B shares surrendered which amounted to $3.8 million or $0.11 per share in the current quarter.
The overall financial condition of the Company remains strong, with cash and investments of approximately $84.2 million. During the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Company paid shareholder dividends of approximately $3.7 million.
Key Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 highlights:
Clients & Channels
- Notable customers placing orders with the Company in the second quarter include:
J.D. Irving Limited, Kontoor Brands, Inc., Orbis Corporation, and Ralph Lauren
- During the quarter, SaaS subscription and software license agreements were signed with customers located in Canada and the United States.
Company & Technology
- On October 1, 2024, American Software, Inc. announced its rebranding to Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., aligning the company's name with its globally recognized brand. This strategic move underscores Logility's commitment to delivering AI-first supply chain planning software, and the change was marked by an update of its NASDAQ ticker symbol from AMSWA to LGTY, further strengthening its market presence.
- The inaugural LogiCon24 Virtual Summit, held on September 24, 2024, brought together industry leaders and supply chain professionals to discuss the future of supply chains under the theme "Reimagine Supply Chain." This exclusive virtual event featured insights into AI-driven supply chain planning and strategies for navigating complex global challenges, reinforcing Logility's position as an industry thought leader.
- In the past quarter, Logility has achieved significant milestones and received extensive media recognition for its innovative advancements in AI-first supply chain solutions, empowering organizations to unlock data-driven insights, improve operational efficiency, and enhance supply chain resilience. Media outlets such as Supply Chain Digital, Supply Chain Management Review, and Supply Chain Brain featured Logility's expertise in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance supply chain efficiency and readiness. In August, Supply Chain Digital recognized Logility as a key player in global supply and demand planning, with Allan Dow, President and CEO, as the featured SME. Supply Chain Management Review published an interview with Steve Johanson, SVP, Network Optimization Industry Principal, highlighting Logility's role in driving digital transformation within the supply chain sector. In September, Supply Chain Brain featured Dow discussing the readiness of supply chain and logistics management for AI-driven advancements.
- As businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability, Logility's collaboration with Worldly to enhance ESG supply chain transparency received coverage in publications like Total Retail and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, with Roger Mayerson, Senior Vice President, Industry Principal of Apparel and Soft Goods, as the featured industry expert. These articles emphasized the importance of visibility, transparency, and compliance in modern supply chains, underscoring Logility's commitment to fostering sustainable practices across complex global networks.
- Additional media recognition in Beverage Wholesaler and Rethink Retail showcased Logility's innovative approaches to AI and vendor management. Lisa Henriott, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, provided insights into AI trends within the beverage industry for Beverage Wholesaler, while Mayerson discussed vendor management and sustainability strategies in Rethink Retail. These articles reinforced Logility's position as a leader in AI-first, resilient supply chains designed to meet today's dynamic market demands.
- Furthermore, Scott Tillman, SVP Agile Practice & Process Improvement shared Logility's success story with AI integration on the Daily Tech Talks Podcast in May, illustrating how the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages AI to recognize patterns, improve forecast accuracy, and help clients reduce inventory. Kevin McInturff, Chief Technology Officer, was featured in Yahoo! Finance in April, discussing Logility's launch of the Decision Command Center to mitigate supply chain risks and transform network optimization.
Conference Call
Logility will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2025 results and financial outlook today, November 21, 2024 at 5:00pm ET.
About Logility
Logility is a market-leading provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains that improve people's lives and the world we live in. The company's approach is designed to reimagine supply chain planning by shifting away from traditional "what happened" processes to an AI-driven strategy that combines the power of humans and machines to predict and be ready for what's coming. Logility's fully integrated, end-to-end platform helps clients know faster, turn uncertainty into opportunity, and transform supply chain from a cost center to an engine for growth. With over 550 clients in 80 countries, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at www.logility.com.
Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Logility (the "Company") includes non-GAAP financial measures (EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share) in the summary financial information provided with this press release as supplemental information relating to its operating results. This financial information is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP-compliant financial information and may be different from the operating or non-GAAP financial information used by other companies. The Company believes that this presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share provides useful information to investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, and income tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net earnings adjusted for amortization of intangibles, depreciation, interest income & other, net, income tax expense and non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company's revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company's products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; the Company's ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company's future performance. For further information about risks the Company could experience as well as other information, please refer to the Company's current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC.
Logility® is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.
|Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations Information
|(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
|Revenues from continuing operations:
|Subscription fees
$
14,522
$
13,358
9
%
$
29,313
$
27,121
8
%
|License fees
73
229
(68
%)
314
518
(39
%)
|Professional services & other
3,617
4,003
(10
%)
7,487
7,689
(3
%)
|Maintenance
7,074
8,100
(13
%)
14,364
16,263
(12
%)
|Total Revenues
25,286
25,690
(2
%)
51,478
51,591
0
%
|Cost of Revenues from continuing operations:
|Subscription services
4,678
4,607
2
%
9,372
8,824
6
%
|License fees
2
93
(98
%)
46
165
(72
%)
|Professional services & other
2,717
2,856
(5
%)
5,413
5,916
(9
%)
|Maintenance
1,380
1,733
(20
%)
2,670
3,428
(22
%)
|Total Cost of Revenues
8,777
9,289
(6
%)
17,501
18,333
(5
%)
|Gross Margin
16,509
16,401
1
%
33,977
33,258
2
%
|Operating expenses from continuing operations:
|Research and development
4,347
4,269
2
%
8,711
8,518
2
%
|Sales and marketing
5,085
5,313
(4
%)
10,721
11,044
(3
%)
|General and administrative
5,850
5,461
7
%
11,283
10,922
3
%
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
191
129
48
%
382
153
150
%
|Total Operating Expenses
15,473
15,172
2
%
31,097
30,637
2
%
|Operating Earnings from continuing operations
1,036
1,229
(16
%)
2,880
2,621
10
%
|Interest Income (Loss) & Other, Net
1,180
(577
)
|nm
2,314
1,310
77
%
|Earnings from continuing operations Before Income Taxes
2,216
652
240
%
5,194
3,931
32
%
|Income Tax Expense
478
31
1442
%
1,403
696
102
%
|Net Earnings from continuing operations
$
1,738
$
621
180
%
$
3,791
$
3,235
17
%
|Earnings from discontinued operations, Net of Income Taxes (1)
$
-
$
1,742
-
$
-
$
1,876
(100
%)
|Net Earnings
$
1,738
$
2,363
(26
%)
$
3,791
|#
$
5,111
(26
%)
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to Class A stockholders (3)
$
(2,018
)
$
4,105
(149
%)
$
35
|#
$
6,987
(99
%)
|Basic (loss) earnings per share: (2)
|Continuing operations
$
0.05
$
0.02
150
%
$
0.11
$
0.09
22
%
|Discontinued operations
-
0.05
-
-
0.05
-
|Consideration transferred in excess of Class B shares cost basis pursuant to the Reclassification Agreement (3)
(0.11
)
-
-
(0.11
)
-
-
|Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.06
)
$
0.07
|na
$
-
$
0.14
|na
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share: (2)
|Continuing operations
$
0.05
$
0.02
150
%
$
0.11
$
0.09
22
%
|Discontinued operations
-
0.05
-
-
0.05
-
|Consideration transferred in excess of Class B shares cost basis pursuant to the Reclassification Agreement (3)
(0.11
)
-
-
(0.11
)
-
-
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.06
)
$
0.07
|nm
$
-
$
0.14
(100
%)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
33,555
34,071
33,420
34,113
|Diluted
33,555
34,094
33,420
34,127
|nm- not meaningful
Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
|NON-GAAP Operating Earnings:
|Operating Earnings from continuing operations (GAAP Basis)
$
1,036
$
1,229
(16
%)
$
2,880
$
2,621
10
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
850
795
7
%
1,700
1,028
65
%
Stock-based compensation
1,609
1,580
2
%
3,195
3,125
2
%
|NON-GAAP Operating Earnings from continuing operations:
3,495
3,604
(3
%)
7,775
6,774
15
%
|Non-GAAP Operating Earnings from continuing operations, as a % of revenue
14
%
14
%
15
%
13
%
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
|NON-GAAP EBITDA:
|Net Earnings from continuing operations (GAAP Basis)
$
1,738
$
621
180
%
$
3,791
$
3,235
17
%
Income Tax Expense
478
31
1442
%
1,403
696
102
%
Interest Income (Loss) & Other, Net
(1,180
)
577
(305
%)
(2,314
)
(1,310
)
77
%
Amortization of intangibles
852
899
(5
%)
1,711
1,270
35
%
Depreciation
316
378
(16
%)
644
738
(13
%)
|EBITDA from continuing operations (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
2,204
2,506
(12
%)
5,235
4,629
13
%
Stock-based compensation
1,609
1,580
2
%
3,195
3,125
2
%
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
3,813
$
4,086
(7
%)
$
8,430
$
7,754
9
%
|EBITDA from continuing operations, as a percentage of revenues
9
%
10
%
10
%
9
%
|Adjusted EBITDA, from continuing operations, as a percentage of revenues
15
%
16
%
16
%
15
%
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
|NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share
|Net Earnings from continuing operations (GAAP Basis)
$
1,738
$
621
180
%
$
3,791
$
3,235
17
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4)
719
757
(5
%)
1,423
846
68
%
Stock-based compensation (4)
1,362
1,505
(10
%)
2,678
2,572
4
%
Adjusted Net Earnings from continuing operations
$
3,819
$
2,883
32
%
$
7,892
$
6,653
19
%
|Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.11
$
0.08
38
%
$
0.24
$
0.19
26
%
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
|NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share
|Net Earnings from continuing operations (GAAP Basis)
$
0.05
$
0.02
150
%
$
0.11
$
0.09
22
%
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (4)
0.02
0.02
0
%
0.05
0.02
150
%
|Stock-based compensation (4)
0.04
0.04
0
%
0.08
0.08
0
%
|Adjusted Net Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.11
$
0.08
38
%
$
0.24
$
0.19
26
%
Second Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
2024
2023
Pct Chg.
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|Cost of Subscription Services
$
659
$
666
(1
%)
$
1,318
$
874
51
%
|Operating expenses
191
129
48
%
382
154
148
%
|Total amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
$
850
$
795
7
%
$
1,700
$
1,028
65
%
|Stock-based compensation
|Cost of revenues
$
90
$
83
8
%
$
179
$
161
11
%
|Research and development
192
166
16
%
374
339
10
%
|Sales and marketing
366
381
(4
%)
682
728
(6
%)
|General and administrative
961
950
1
%
1,960
1,897
3
%
|Total stock-based compensation
$
1,609
$
1,580
2
%
$
3,195
$
3,125
2
%
|(1) For more information, please see note F related to discontinued operations in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements filed on December 11, 2023.
|(2) - For three and six months ended October 31, 2023 basic per share amounts are the same for Class A and Class B shares. Diluted per share amounts for Class A shares are shown above. Continuing operations diluted per share for Class B shares under the two-class method are $0.02 and $0.09 for the three and six months ended October 31, 2023.
|(3) - In relation to the Reclassification Agreement, the $3.8 million difference between the fair value of the common shares issued and the carrying value of the Class B shares surrendered was included as a reduction to net earnings and numerator in calculating the net (loss) earnings attributable to common stockholders.
|(4) -Continuing and discontinued operations are tax affected using the effective tax rate excluding discrete items in the following table.
|Three Months
Ended October
31, 2024
|Three Months
Ended October
31, 2023
|Six Months
Ended October
31, 2024
|Six Months
Ended October
31, 2023
|Continuing Operations
15.4
%
4.7
%
16.3
%
17.7
%
|Discontinued Operations
|nm
21.0
%
|nm
21.1
%
|Consolidated Operations
15.4
%
17.2
%
16.3
%
19.0
%
|nm- not meaningful
|Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
October 31,
April 30,
2024
2024
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
44,589
$
59,512
|Short-term Investments
39,631
24,261
|Accounts Receivable:
|Billed
16,296
28,043
|Unbilled
789
296
|Total Accounts Receivable, net
17,085
28,339
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,423
6,584
|Total Current Assets
107,728
118,696
|PP&E, net
5,190
5,554
|Capitalized Software, net
-
11
|Goodwill
45,782
45,782
|Other Intangibles, net
8,868
10,567
|Deferred Tax Asset
9,011
7,588
|Other Non-current Assets
3,924
4,246
|Total Assets
$
180,503
$
192,444
|Accounts Payable
$
762
$
1,248
|Accrued Compensation and Related costs
3,060
2,805
|Dividend Payable
3,705
3,657
|Other Current Liabilities
3,511
5,012
|Deferred Revenues
38,057
47,621
|Current Liabilities
49,095
60,343
|Other Long-term Liabilities
1,313
1,620
|Total Liabilities
50,408
61,963
|Shareholders' Equity
130,095
130,481
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
180,503
$
192,444
|Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Cashflow Information
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
October 31,
2024
2023
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
$
(7,321
)
$
6,436
|Cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations
-
1,618
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(7,321
)
8,054
|Purchases of property and equipment, net of disposals
(280
)
(490
)
|Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
-
(25,032
)
|Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
(280
)
(25,522
)
|Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations
-
1,825
|Net cash used in investing activities
(280
)
(23,697
)
|Dividends paid
(7,322
)
(7,514
)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
246
|Purchases of common stock
-
(4,814
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(7,322
)
(12,082
)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(14,923
)
(27,725
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
59,512
90,696
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
44,589
$
62,971
