HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) ("the "Company") today announced a net loss of $6.6 million after fourth quarter non-cash charges of $17.3 million on revenue of $135.6 million, for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. This compares with net income of $12.2 million on revenue of $124.5 million for the comparable year-ago period. Excluding the non-cash charges, fiscal year 2024 adjusted net income is $10.7 million. This compares with adjusted net income of $12.2 million for the comparable year-ago period.
For the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $12.9 on revenue of $35.4 million. This compares with net income of $4.4 million on revenue of $29.3 million for the comparable year-ago period. Excluding the non-cash charges, adjusted net income is $4.4 million for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024. This compares with adjusted net income of $4.4 million for the comparable year-ago period.
During fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash charge of $14.5 million from the divestiture of its Russian legal entity and a $2.8 million charge from an impairment of intangible assets. The divestiture of the Russian legal entity has virtually no effect on the Company's net assets as most of the charge came from cumulative unrealized foreign currency translation losses previously recorded within shareholders' equity.
Management's Comments
Richard J. ("Rich") Kelley, President and CEO of the Company said, "We started the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 strongly with significant contributions from our Oil and Gas Markets segment with more than $20 million in sales and rental announcements for our OBX seabed nodes in August. This followed a trend for the fiscal year of multi-million-dollar contracts for this product line and contributed to an overall increase in revenue from the prior fiscal year.
In our Adjacent Markets segment, we enjoyed a record-setting year for our Hydroconn® line of smart water meter cables. The market continues to recognize our leading technology and resulting growth outpaces the industry. We also had our first successful international sale of our Aquana products. The Aquana product line generates further traction in smart water markets, for both municipal and multi-family residential applications. We believe that our focus on Smart Water going forward will continue to drive growth for the organization.
While the financials indicate a net loss for the year due to two non-cash charges, we are pleased to have 24-months of consecutive adjusted net income, indicating our core business remains profitable. While examining the increasing conflict in Ukraine and potential complications with Russian sanctioned entities, management and the board of directors determined the most prudent action would be to divest of our Russian entity. This divestment resulted in a loss which had minimal effect on the value of the net assets of the Company. Additionally, our fiscal year financial reporting reflects another one-time charge related to a non-cash intangible asset impairment related to our subsidiary, Quantum Technology Sciences.
This announcement will be the last time we will report earnings with these business segments of Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. Beginning with our release in early February, we will provide financial information using our three new business segments announced in September - Smart Water, Energy Solutions, and Intelligent Industrial.
Other highlights of note this year included the Company's addition in the Russell stock indexes, the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Micro-Cap® Index.
Lastly, we would like to thank Rick Wheeler, our outgoing CEO. Rick dedicated almost 30 years to Geospace, leading the company through successful and tumultuous times in the industry. His guidance and foresight provided stability and opportunities for growth through diversification. His management and leadership allowed Geospace to remain a strong presence in the seismic equipment market while taking advantage of their Engineering and manufacturing capabilities to explore new opportunities in adjacent markets. Rick will remain as a member of the board of directors and we wish him all the best in his retirement."
Oil and Gas Markets Segment
Revenue from the Company's Oil and Gas Markets segment totaled $17.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This compares to $17.8 million in revenue for the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year, revenue from this segment totaled $77.5 million versus $74.0 million for the same prior year period for an increase of 5%. The insignificant decrease for the three-month period is due to increased sales of our OBX nodal products from our rental fleet offset by lower utilization of our ocean bottom node rental fleet. The twelve-month increase in revenue is due to increased sales of ocean bottom nodal products like the Mariner and from our rental fleet, offset by lower utilization of our ocean bottom node rental fleet and lower demand for seismic sensors and marine products.
Adjacent Markets Segment
For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2024, revenue from the Company's Adjacent Markets segment totaled $17.6 million for an increase of 65% when compared to $10.6 million from the same prior year period. Revenue from the twelve-month period was $55.6 million an increase of 13%, when compared to revenue from the same prior year period of $49 million. The increase for the three-month period is due to strong sales of Hydroconn®, the Company's smart water meter cable and connector products and initial sales from the Aquana product line. The increase in the 12-months period is the result of increased sales of the Company's smart water meter cable and connector products. The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was the highest level of quarterly revenue for Hydroconn® as well as fiscal year 2024 produced the highest annual revenue for the product line.
Emerging Markets Segment
The Company's Emerging Markets segment generated revenue of $0.2 million and $2.2 million for the three-month and full year periods ended September 30, 2024. This compares with $0.8 million and $1.2 million for the similar three- and twelve-month periods of the previous year.
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Revenue:
Products
$
32,602
$
16,357
$
116,036
$
73,333
Rental
2,836
12,958
19,562
51,176
Total revenue
35,438
29,315
135,598
124,509
Cost of revenue:
Products
16,302
12,053
69,318
55,136
Rental
3,206
3,034
13,707
17,683
Total cost of revenue
19,508
15,087
83,025
72,819
Gross profit
15,930
14,228
52,573
51,690
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
7,241
6,475
26,554
25,952
Research and development
4,775
3,766
16,251
15,863
Other intangible asset impairment
2,761
-
2,761
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(26
)
(97
)
(110
)
(138
)
Total operating expenses
14,751
10,144
45,456
41,677
Gain on disposal of property
-
-
-
1,315
Income from operations
1,179
4,084
7,117
11,328
Other income (expense):
Loss on sale of subsidiary
(14,539
)
-
(14,539
)
-
Interest expense
(43
)
(34
)
(187
)
(134
)
Interest income
604
168
1,558
539
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
(17
)
401
(270
)
994
Other, net
(39
)
(86
)
(143
)
(158
)
Total other income (expense), net
(14,034
)
449
(13,581
)
1,241
Income (loss) before income taxes
(12,855
)
4,533
(6,464
)
12,569
Income tax expense
5
95
114
363
Net income (loss)
$
(12,860
)
$
4,438
$
(6,578
)
$
12,206
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(1.00
)
$
0.34
$
(0.50
)
$
0.93
Diluted
$
(1.00
)
$
0.33
$
(0.50
)
$
0.92
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
12,797,653
13,188,489
13,151,600
13,146,085
Diluted
12,797,653
13,399,442
13,151,600
13,215,066
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,895
$
18,803
Short-term investments
30,227
14,921
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
21,868
21,373
Inventories, net
26,222
18,430
Assets held for sale
1,841
-
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,313
2,251
Total current assets
89,366
75,778
Non-current inventories, net
18,031
24,888
Rental equipment, net
14,186
21,587
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,083
24,048
Non-current trade accounts and note receivable, net
6,375
-
Operating right-of-use assets
464
714
Goodwill
736
736
Other intangible assets, net
1,649
4,805
Other non-current assets
304
486
Total assets
$
152,194
$
153,042
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable trade
$
8,003
$
6,659
Operating lease liabilities
173
257
Other current liabilities
9,021
12,882
Total current liabilities
17,197
19,798
Non-current operating lease liabilities
339
512
Deferred tax liabilities, net
34
16
Total liabilities
17,570
20,326
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 14,206,082 and 14,030,481 shares issued, respectively; and 12,709,381 and 13,188,489 shares outstanding, respectively
142
140
Additional paid-in capital
97,342
96,040
Retained earnings
55,282
61,860
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,257
)
(17,824
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,496,701 shares and 841,992 shares, respectively
(13,885
)
(7,500
)
Total stockholders' equity
134,624
132,716
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
152,194
$
153,042
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(6,578
)
$
12,206
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Deferred income tax expense
18
3
Rental equipment depreciation
10,859
11,766
Property, plant and equipment depreciation
3,512
3,704
Amortization of intangible assets
395
768
Intangible assets impairment expense
2,761
-
Accretion of discounts on short-term investments
(566
)
(144
)
Stock-based compensation expense
1,304
1,374
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(110
)
(138
)
Inventory obsolescence expense
589
2,229
Loss on sale of subsidiary
14,539
-
Realized foreign currency translation gain from dissolution of foreign subsidiary
-
38
Gross profit from sale of rental equipment
(30,998
)
(4,424
)
Loss on disposal of equipment
16
244
Gain on disposal of property
-
(1,315
)
Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts and notes receivable
6,593
(5,561
)
Inventories
(10,985
)
(11,026
)
Other assets
(199
)
442
Accounts payable trade
2,746
41
Other liabilities
(2,979
)
5,351
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(9,083
)
15,558
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(3,857
)
(3,964
)
Investment in rental equipment
(8,321
)
(9,920
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
9
4,406
Proceeds from the sale of rental equipment
31,964
11,478
Purchase of short-term investments
(32,078
)
(24,782
)
Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments
17,338
10,900
Cash disposed from sale of subsidiary
(1,231
)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
3,824
(11,882
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of contingent consideration
-
(175
)
Debt issuance costs
-
(350
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(6,385
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,385
)
(525
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(264
)
(457
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(11,908
)
2,694
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year
18,803
16,109
Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year
$
6,895
$
18,803
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Oil and Gas Markets segment revenue:
Traditional seismic exploration product revenue
$
2,496
$
2,674
$
9,812
$
12,183
Wireless seismic exploration product revenue
14,768
14,928
67,059
60,848
Reservoir product revenue
261
152
584
962
17,525
17,754
77,455
73,993
Adjacent Markets segment revenue:
Industrial product revenue
14,568
7,609
43,060
36,859
Imaging product revenue
3,037
3,038
12,565
12,180
17,605
10,647
55,625
49,039
Emerging Markets segment revenue:
Border and perimeter security product revenue
235
841
2,222
1,234
Corporate
73
73
296
243
Total revenue
$
35,438
$
29,315
$
135,598
$
124,509
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Operating income (loss):
Oil and Gas Markets segment
$
4,008
$
5,939
$
13,134
$
15,759
Adjacent Markets segment
4,661
2,342
14,152
11,490
Emerging Markets segment
(3,769
)
(736
)
(6,193
)
(4,003
)
Corporate
(3,721
)
(3,461
)
(13,976
)
(11,918
)
Total operating income
$
1,179
$
4,084
$
7,117
$
11,328
GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
(12,860
)
$
4,438
$
(6,578
)
$
12,206
Adjustments:
Loss on sale of subsidiary
14,539
-
14,539
-
Intangible assets impairment expense
2,761
-
2,761
-
Total adjustments
17,300
-
17,300
-
Adjusted net income
$
4,440
$
4,438
$
10,722
$
12,206
