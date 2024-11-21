TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today released financial information for the three months and year ended August 31, 2024.

"While we continue to operate in a challenging advertising marketplace dominated by large, foreign media platforms, Postmedia achieved some important milestones during the quarter that give us optimism around the future of Canadian news media. It is clear from our digital audience that Canadians look to us to provide accurate and timely local, provincial, and national news," said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO.

"We are appreciative of the Ontario government's recent policy change to support local media in Ontario. We hope to see similar initiatives from governments and corporate Canada.

We are encouraged by the successful completion of the C-18 negotiations and look forward to the release of funding.

The improving environment gave us confidence to both step into a challenging situation in Atlantic Canada and save local news brands that have operated in those provinces for over 150 years and to invest millions of dollars in a new digital platform with improved capabilities.

While we are seeing successes, this work must be augmented and supported by a renewed commitment from Canadian governments to ensure trusted journalism is delivered for Canadians across the country."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $93.2 million as compared to $101.3 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $8.1 million (8.0%). The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $3.6 million (7.7%) circulation revenue of $2.3 million (6.7%) and other revenue of $2.8 million (32.8%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $0.6 million (5.1%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $18.5 million, or 18.6%, for the quarter ended August 31, 2024, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease relates to decreases in compensation, newsprint, production and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in distribution expense.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $12.2 million, an increase of $10.3 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring is due to a decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring, partially offset by a decrease in total revenue.

Net loss in the quarter ended August 31, 2024 was $3.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $11.0 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of an increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, an increase in foreign currency gains, and a decrease in restructuring expenses, partially offset by an increase in interest expense, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, and assets held-for-sale.

Fiscal 2024 Operating Results

Revenue for the year ended August 31, 2024 was $395.9 million as compared to $448.5 million in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $52.6 million or 11.7%. The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $35.9 million (16.2%), circulation revenue of $16.9 million (11.5%) and other revenue of $7.6 million (20.4%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $7.8 million (17.9%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $56.7 million or 13.0% for the year ended August 31, 2024, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease relates to decreases in compensation, newsprint, production and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in distribution expense.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring of $14.8 million in the year ended August 31, 2024 represents an increase of $4.2 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase is due to a decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring, partially offset by a decrease in total revenue.

Net loss in the year August 31, 2024 was $49.7 million, as compared to a net loss of $72.6 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss is primarily the result of an increase in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, an increase in gain on derivatives and financial assets and foreign currency gains, and a decrease in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in interest expense, an increase in loss on disposal of property and equipment, right-of-use assets, and assets held-for-sale.

Acquisition of The Halifax Herald Limited and Saltwire Network Inc.

On August 25, 2024, PNI Maritimes LP completed the purchase (the "Saltwire Asset Purchase Transaction") of certain businesses and assets of Saltwire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Limited (collectively, "Saltwire"), pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated July 25, 2024 (the "Saltwire Purchase Agreement"). Postmedia intends to continue operations of certain Saltwire publications, leveraging existing Postmedia newsmedia back-office resources and operational infrastructure to ensure there continues to be reliable and high-quality local news provided to the affected communities. The acquisition included Saltwire's daily and weekly papers, and parcel delivery business. The purchase price consisted of $1 million of cash consideration and $3.1 million of estimated contingent consideration.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include information that is "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect the implementation and results of the Company's transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings, the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company's brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.

For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2024 and 2023. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the year ended August 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 Revenues Advertising 43,115 46,709 185,134 221,019 Circulation 32,079 34,377 130,183 147,043 Parcel Services 12,146 11,553 51,016 43,257 Other 5,817 8,651 29,588 37,180 Total revenues 93,157 101,290 395,921 448,499 Expenses Compensation 19,734 32,542 124,780 155,455 Newsprint 2,825 3,716 11,597 17,636 Distribution 34,214 32,222 137,922 129,999 Production 8,881 12,088 40,405 56,135 Other operating 15,288 18,831 66,398 78,620 Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, and restructuring 12,215 1,891 14,819 10,654 Depreciation 2,395 3,253 10,431 12,894 Amortization 1,894 2,396 8,081 9,411 Restructuring 3,843 4,249 9,144 25,784 Operating loss 4,083 (8,007) (12,837) (37,435) Interest expense 9,965 8,486 37,179 33,988 Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans 343 350 1,376 1,398 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets 295 (5,065) 156 (8,242) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 146 330 (1,076) 470 Loss on debt refinancing - - 367 - Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (3,589) (1,064) (1,177) 7,519 Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (3,077) (11,044) (49,662) (72,568) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic and diluted $(0.03) $(0.11) $(0.50) $(0.73)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at August 31, 2024 As at August 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash 2,454 6,191 Restricted cash - 6,968 Trade and other receivables 53,931 46,764 Assets held-for-sale 2,560 2,560 Inventory 2,318 3,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,522 8,837 Total current assets 69,785 74,728 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 35,089 48,299 Intangible assets 19,868 16,236 Right of use assets 19,783 26,780 Derivative financial instruments and other assets 4,399 3,335 Total assets 148,924 169,378 Liabilities and Deficiency Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,509 35,609 Provisions 1,514 10,201 Contract Liabilities 16,716 17,841 Current portion of lease obligations 7,773 8,320 Current portion of long-term debt 29,509 17,772 Total current liabilities 94,021 89,743 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 323,129 292,524 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 34,250 35,131 Lease obligations 19,345 24,286 Total liabilities 470,745 441,684 Deficiency Capital stock 820,357 820,131 Contributed surplus 19,511 18,923 Deficit (1,161,689) (1,111,360) Total deficiency (321,821) (272,306) Total liabilities and deficiency 148,924 169,378

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED)



(In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months

ended For the year

ended August 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 August 31,

2024 August 31,

2023 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (3,077) (11,044) (49,662) (72,568) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 2,395 3,253 10,431 12,894 Amortization 1,894 2,396 8,081 9,411 Loss on debt refinancing - - 367 - Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 146 330 (1,076) 470 Non-cash interest 9,554 7,078 34,312 26,709 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets 295 (5,065) 156 (8,242) Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (5,996) (1,221) (3,028) 7,342 Share-based compensation plans 214 164 814 950 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 343 350 1,376 1,398 Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (777) (101) (3,169) (2,983) Net change in non-cash operating accounts (13,900) (4,345) (15,610) 1,120 Cash flows used in operating activities (8,909) (8,205) (17,008) (23,409) Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets 3,053 7,002 6,125 29,464 Purchases of property and equipment (126) (96) (575) (502) Purchases of intangible assets (544) (371) (1,291) (794) Acquisition (1,000) - (1,000) - Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 1,383 6,535 3,259 28,168 Financing activities Repayment of senior secured notes - (1,569) (24,475) (22,629) Repayment of first lien senior secured notes - - (699) - Restricted cash - (5,379) 6,968 (6,238) Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - 6,800 8,500 25,300 Repayment of senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - (27,300) (14,500) (27,300) Advances from asset-based lending credit facility 4,997 - 13,788 - Repayment of asset-based lending facility - - (6,347) - Proceeds on issuance of unsecured promissory notes - 27,300 - 27,300 Repayment of unsecured promissory notes - - (4,696) - Issuance of first lien senior secured notes - - 20,158 - Issuance of asset-based lending facility - - 15,393 - Issuance of short-term promissory note 5,000 - 5,000 - Debt issuance costs 111 - (2,307) - Lease payments (1,642) (1,818) (6,771) (7,062) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 8,466 (1,966) 10,012 (10,629) Net change in cash for the period 940 (3,636) (3,737) (5,870) Cash at beginning of period 1,514 9,827 6,191 12,061 Cash at end of period 2,454 6,191 2,454 6,191 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 834 1,357 3,541 9,860

