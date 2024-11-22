German manufacturer Solarwatt says its new battery can be flexibly configured as an AC or DC system. It also features an emergency power function and can only be combined with Solarwatt inverters. From pv magazine Germany Germany-based Solarwatt has unveiled a new storage system for residential PV systems. The "Battery vision" system can be configured with a capacity of 5. 2 kWh up to a maximum of 18. 2 kWh and can be installed as a single-phase or three-phase and as a DC or AC system, which makes the product equally suitable for new installations and retrofits. The system features BMW lithium ...

