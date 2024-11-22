BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZKH Group Limited (ZKH) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled -RMB81.75 million, or -RMB0.50 per share. This compares with -RMB201.50 million, or -RMB5.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, ZKH Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB66.18 million or -RMB0.40 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to RMB2.280 billion from RMB2.265 billion last year.ZKH Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): -RMB81.75 Mln. vs. -RMB201.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -RMB0.50 vs. -RMB5.33 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB2.280 Bln vs. RMB2.265 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX