BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday, as weak U.K. retail sales for October and PMI data for November triggered expectations among traders for interest-rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the December meeting.Data from S&P Global/CIPS showed that the Composite output index fell to 49.9 from 51.8 in October. The reading was seen unchanged at 51.8.The Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.6 from 49.9.The British sterling had fell earlier against its major rivals after the U.K. retail sales declined more than expected in October, as consumers reduced their spending on food and clothing.Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. retail sales dropped 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in October, in contrast to the revised 0.1 percent rise in September. Sales were expected to fall 0.3 percent.Year-on-year, retail sales growth eased to 2.4 percent in October from 3.2 percent in September.In other economic news, data from the market research group GfK showed that consumer confidence ticked up in November ahead of the shopping season. Moreover, concerns about the impact of the UK budget and the US presidential election eased.The consumer confidence index rose to -18 in November from -21 in October as all five sub-indices of the index were up from the previous month.Economic data updates from the region as well as the lingering geopolitical concerns are however seen swaying market sentiment.In the European trading now, the pound fell to more than a 6-month low of 1.2493 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 3-week low of 1.1110 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.2595 and 1.1164, respectively. If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.23 against the greenback and 1.09 against the franc.Against the yen, the pound dropped to 1-1/2-month low of 192.96 from an early high of 194.81. The pound fell earlier to a 3-day low of 193.79 against the yen. The pound may test support near the 190.00 region.The pound fell slightly to 0.8329 against the euro, from an early near 2-week low of 0.8268. The pound is likely to find support around the 0.84 area.In economic news, overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and down from 2.5 percent in September.On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent, exceeding forecasts for 0.2 percent following the 0.3 percent decline in the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of foods, rose 2.3 percent on year, above forecasts for 2.2 percent but down from 2.3 percent a month earlier.The latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0. That's down from 49.2 in October, although it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the services PMI improved to 50.2 from 49.7 in the previous month. The composite PMI rose to 49.8 in November from 49.6 on October.Looking ahead, Canada new housing price index for October, retail sales for September, U.S. PMI data for November, U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for November and U.S. Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count data are slated for release in the New York session.