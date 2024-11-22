WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has named veteran prosecutor and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general after his original nominee, Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration.Announcing the new nominee in a statement he posted on Truth Social, Trump said, 'For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years - She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!'He noted that 'Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families.'A longtime ally of Trump, Bondi was one his defense lawyers during his first impeachment trial in 2020. By 2024, she led the legal arm of the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.She served as Florida attorney general from 2011 to 2019, the first woman elected to the office.Trump released the name of his new pick for the high-profile cabinet post within hours of Gaetz announced his withdrawal from the nomination.He was under pressure from lawmakers, including from within his own party, over a yet unreleased congressional report on sexual misconduct allegations against him.The prospects for the Senate's approval for his nomination was doubtful, reports say.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX