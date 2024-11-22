KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that the National Medical Products Administration in China has approved WELIREG, for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma, central nervous system hemangioblastomas or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, not requiring immediate surgery. WELIREG is the first and only approved HIF-2? inhibitor in China. This approval is the 17th approval of WELIREG for these patients globally.Merck is evaluating WELIREG in advanced RCC and other tumor types through a broad clinical development program.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX