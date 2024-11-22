WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans have traveled in record-breaking numbers this year, while 2024 is on track to have the lowest cancellation rate in a decade, according to the US Department of Transportation.It said the Transportation Security Administration has screened nearly 800 million people thus far, and the top ten travel days in TSA's history have all occurred in 2024. On July 7, TSA set a single-day record, safely screening more than 3 million people.Passenger volumes have reached record highs, with a growth rate of 17 percent over the past two years.The percentage of scheduled flights cancelled in U.S. airports is currently at 1.3 percent so far this year.The Department of Transportation said that to lessen inland volume and reduce delays during holiday travel, the FAA will use special airspace off the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico that the military releases to the FAA for commercial planes to use.It added that DOT's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection has met with nearly all ten large U.S. airlines to ensure they are operating realistic flight schedules ahead of the holiday travel season.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX