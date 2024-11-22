KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024 was $44.2 million, or $0.89 per share ($0.88 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024 decreased 3.2 percent to $293.6 million from net sales of $303.5 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024 decreased 0.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended November 4, 2023. Online sales increased 1.1 percent to $46.6 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended November 2, 2024, compared to net sales of $46.1 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023.

Net sales for the 39-week fiscal period ended November 2, 2024 decreased 4.6 percent to $838.5 million from net sales of $878.7 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period ended October 28, 2023. Comparable store net sales for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2024 decreased 5.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 39-week period ended November 4, 2023. Online sales decreased 9.2 percent to $128.0 million for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2024, compared to net sales of $141.0 million for the 39-week period ended October 28, 2023.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store net sales for the quarter and year-to-date periods are compared to the 13-week and 39-week periods ended November 4, 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $44.2 million, or $0.89 per share ($0.88 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $51.8 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis) for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income for the 39-week fiscal period ended November 2, 2024 was $118.3 million, or $2.37 per share ($2.35 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $140.3 million, or $2.83 per share ($2.81 per share on a diluted basis) for the 39-week period ended October 28, 2023.

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 445 stores in 42 states compared with 443 stores in 42 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended November 2,

2024 October 28,

2023 November 2,

2024 October 28,

2023 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 293,618 $ 303,457 $ 838,490 $ 878,719 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and

occupancy costs) 153,547 156,242 445,188 459,835 Gross profit 140,071 147,215 393,302 418,884 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 71,986 70,242 206,454 205,081 General and administrative 13,602 12,908 41,709 39,247 85,588 83,150 248,163 244,328 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 54,483 64,065 145,139 174,556 OTHER INCOME, Net 4,023 4,490 11,510 11,322 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 58,506 68,555 156,649 185,878 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 14,334 16,793 38,379 45,540 NET INCOME $ 44,172 $ 51,762 $ 118,270 $ 140,338 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.89 $ 1.05 $ 2.37 $ 2.83 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.04 $ 2.35 $ 2.81 Basic weighted average shares 49,854 49,513 49,854 49,513 Diluted weighted average shares 50,297 49,937 50,230 49,891

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS November 2,

2024 February 3,

2024 (1) October 28,

2023 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 301,958 $ 268,213 $ 311,657 Short-term investments 23,482 22,210 23,446 Receivables 7,901 8,697 10,341 Inventory 149,351 126,290 152,289 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,236 18,846 11,206 Total current assets 504,928 444,256 508,939 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 508,273 489,037 483,435 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (365,241) (360,200) (359,367) 143,032 128,837 124,068 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 287,687 280,813 253,418 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 27,261 24,993 22,508 OTHER ASSETS 13,362 10,911 12,274 Total assets $ 976,270 $ 889,810 $ 921,207 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 67,701 $ 45,958 $ 63,320 Accrued employee compensation 27,095 49,827 34,784 Accrued store operating expenses 25,921 19,067 26,335 Gift certificates redeemable 12,571 16,667 12,305 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 76,963 85,265 78,884 Income taxes payable 2,519 4,672 536 Total current liabilities 212,770 221,456 216,164 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 27,261 24,993 22,508 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 247,850 230,141 208,517 Total liabilities 487,881 476,590 447,189 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,773,796 shares at November 2, 2024, 50,445,186 shares at February 3, 2024, and 50,445,386 shares at October 28, 2023 508 504 504 Additional paid-in capital 202,895 192,686 189,297 Retained earnings 284,986 220,030 284,217 Total stockholders' equity 488,389 413,220 474,018 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 976,270 $ 889,810 $ 921,207 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

