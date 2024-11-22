AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), a chemical company, said on Friday that it has appointed Agustin Izquierdo as its new Chief Financial Officer to succeed Michael McMurray, who will retire with effect from March 1, 2025.Izquierdo, currently the company's Senior Vice President, Olefins & Polyolefins Americas & Refining, will continue in his present role until he assumes the role of CFO.Prior to joining LyondellBasell in November 2022 as Vice President, Strategy & Finance, Intermediates & Derivatives, Izquierdo had served in roles with increasing responsibility at BASF from 2009 to 2022.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX