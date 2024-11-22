Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) (TMX Group) is providing an update to shareholders on the impact of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers' strike action on the company's ability to comply with obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related items for the period ended September 30, 2024 (the Q3 2024 Report to Shareholders).

Pursuant to the Ontario Securities Commission Guidance Regarding Disruption of Mail Service, we are advising shareholders that:

TMX Group's interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for and as at the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the Q3 2024 Report to Shareholders have been filed, and are available through www.sedarplus.ca, or on the TMX Group Investor Relations website; Copies of these documents will be available upon request, at no cost, by contacting TMX Group Investor Relations by phone at +1 888 873-8392 or by e-mail at TMXshareholder@tmx.com; and After regular postal service resumes, TMX Group will mail copies of the Q3 2024 Report to those registered and beneficial shareholders who have requested it, as soon as practicable, and in any event within ten days of the date on which regular postal services resumes.

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community.

