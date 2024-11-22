Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - Representatives from Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada Climate Law Initiative, CPA Canada, First Nations Financial Management Board, Globe Series, Responsible Investment Association, and invited guests celebrated the official introduction of Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX), a new initiative dedicated to promoting cross-collaboration on Canada's climate-related challenges and opportunities. The inaugural CCWX will take place in one year, from November 24 to 30, 2025.





The event took place as part of the World Federation of Exchanges Ring the Bell for Climate campaign, in which exchanges from around the world come together to highlight the importance of sustainability issues in the finance industry and demonstrate the role they are playing to address them. By ringing their opening or closing bells, exchanges are recognizing the important role they play in supporting climate action, channeling capital toward sustainable pursuits, and supporting issuers through the transformation of the economy.

