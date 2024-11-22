Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
22.11.24
17:42 Uhr
22.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
Evotec SE: Comment on Withdrawn Non-Binding Offer

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(SDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480)(NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec SE has taken notice of the statement made by Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 22 November, stating that it has withdrawn its non-binding proposal to acquire Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) ("Evotec") for EUR11.00 per share in cash.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Evotec, together with its advisors, have been in the process of thoroughly assessing the Non-Binding Proposal submitted by Halozyme in a letter dated 13 November 2024, in which it expressed an interest in a combination of Halozyme with Evotec.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board continue to have strong conviction in the Company's standalone strategy, which is expected to accelerate growth, strengthen the long-term profitability of the Company and deliver significant value to shareholders.

- End of the ad hoc release -

Contact: Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49 (0) 151 1940 5058 (m), volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
