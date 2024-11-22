BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The franc weakened to more than a 4-month low of 0.8958 against the greenback and more than a 4-week low of 172.56 against the yen, off its early highs of 0.8851 and 174.85, respectively.The franc edged down to 0.9324 against the euro, from an early record high of 0.9204.The franc fell to a 2-day low of 1.1212 against the pound, from an early fresh 3-week high of 1.1108.The currency may challenge support around 0.91 against the greenback, 171.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the euro and 1.13 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX