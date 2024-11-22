Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index

Finanznachrichten News
Helsinki, November 22, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results
of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq
Helsinki: OMXHB), which will become effective at market open on Monday,
December 2, 2024. 

The following security will be added to the Index: SRV Group Plc (SRV1V).

The OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of
the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index
is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. 

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed
from the Index: Kamux Corporation (KAMUX), Metsä Board Oyj B (METSB), and
Viking Line Abp (VIK1V). 

For more information, please refer to the OMX Helsinki Benchmark Index
Methodology. 

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 


About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset
classes and includes diverse. We continuously offer new opportunities for
financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and
for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides
exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations
worldwide. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
